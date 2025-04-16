Longbow Venues shortlisted for Talent Development Award at Generation Next Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peak District-based independent hospitality group Longbow Venues is celebrating after being shortlisted in the Talent Development Award category at the Generation Next Awards 2025.

Run by East Midlands Chamber’s Generation Next network, the awards champion businesses and individuals across the region who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to nurturing, mentoring and developing future talent. The Talent Development Award specifically recognises organisations whose workplace culture actively supports personal growth, career progression and the empowerment of the next generation.

Longbow Venues, which has built a reputation for combining award-winning hospitality with a people-first philosophy, is no stranger to recognition for its commitment to its teams. This latest shortlist highlights the business’s dedication to offering training, mentoring, and clear development pathways for its people across its collection of premium Peak District venues.

Rob Hattersley, Founder and Managing Director of Longbow Venues, said:

Rob Hattersley and Steve Atkinson

“From day one, we’ve been determined to create a business where people genuinely come first. This recognition means a great deal to us because it reflects the heart of what we believe in — creating opportunities, encouraging ambition, and ensuring our people feel supported to build rewarding, lasting careers in hospitality.”

He added:

“The hospitality industry can offer incredible careers for those with talent and drive, but it’s up to businesses like ours to nurture that potential. We’re proud to champion young people coming into the sector and to provide a positive, progressive environment where they can thrive.”

Stephen Atkinson, Group Operations Director at Longbow Venues, commented:

“Hospitality is a people business, and we’ve always made it our mission to foster a positive, ambitious and supportive environment. This shortlisting is a testament to our incredible teams, who consistently deliver outstanding guest experiences while also growing their own skills and careers. It’s something we’re immensely proud of.”

Founded in 2019 by Managing Director Rob Hattersley, Longbow Venues is an independent hospitality business based in the Peak District. The company operates a collection of award-winning heritage venues, including The Ashford Arms, The George Hathersage, The Maynard and The Peacock at Owler Bar, each offering premium food, drink, and accommodations that showcase the best of the region.

Inline with its ongoing growth and commitment to excellence, Longbow Venues also recently acquired The Peacock at Rowsley, an iconic three AA Rosette fine dining restaurant and four Silver AA Star luxury hotel in the Peak District.This acquisition demonstrates Longbow’s interest in and expertise in fine dining, complementing its broader portfolio with a venue that elevates their offerings to an even higher standard.

In recent years, Longbow Venues has received multiple accolades for both its operational excellence and its commitment to its people, including recognition in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards 2024, several Visit Peak District Tourism Awards, and two shortlistings in the Publican Awards 2025.

The winners of the Generation Next Awards 2025 will be announced on Thursday 24th April 2025 at a celebratory event at Halle St Peters, Manchester.