Longbow venues named one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025 - for the second year running

Award-winning hospitality group Longbow Venues has been recognised once again in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025, powered by WorkL.

This is the second consecutive year the independent Peak District-based business has earned a place on the prestigious list, which celebrates the UK’s top employers based on independent employee engagement and wellbeing surveys.

Longbow Venues, which has built a reputation for combining award-winning hospitality with a people-first philosophy, is no stranger to recognition for its commitment to its teams. This latest award further highlights the business’s dedication to offering training, mentoring, and clear development pathways for its people across its collection of premium Peak District venues.

Founder and Managing Director Rob Hattersley said:

“To be recognised by The Sunday Times for a second year is a huge honour -and it means even more because it’s based on what our team actually thinks and feels. From day one, we’ve believed in putting people over profits. That means treating our staff with respect, paying fairly, creating great working conditions, and offering real opportunities for growth. Hospitality should be a career you can thrive in - and this recognition tells us we’re on the right track.”

The accolade follows a year of growth and development for Longbow Venues, including the planning of a new premium bar and restaurant in the heart of Bakewell. The group is known not just for its high standards of food, drink, and service, but for fostering a positive, supportive work culture across all of its venues.

Operations Director Stephen Atkinson added:

“We’re building a culture of trust, autonomy and ambition - and that takes work every single day. We empower our team members to take responsibility, grow their skills, and bring their whole selves to work. It’s about creating places where people feel valued, supported, and genuinely excited to come in each day. That’s what makes the guest experience great, too.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards are based on WorkL’s rigorous employee experience survey, developed by behavioural scientists and business leaders. To be included, organisations must score highly across six key areas: reward and recognition, instilling pride, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, and job satisfaction.

This year’s awards recognise standout organisations across a wide range of sectors, with special commendations for workplaces excelling in diversity, inclusion, and wellbeing.

Founded in 2019 by Rob Hattersley, Longbow Venues operates a growing portfolio of boutique hotels, pubs, and restaurant, including The Maynard in Grindleford, The George in Hathersage, The Ashford Arms, and The Peacock at Owler Bar. The company is committed to championing local suppliers, serving exceptional food without the faff, and creating memorable, relaxed experiences for guests.

In 2025, Longbow Venues also took ownership of The Peacock at Rowsley - an iconic 3 AA Rosette restaurant and luxury hotel in the Peak District - marking a significant step into the fine-dining space and further showcasing their commitment to quality and innovation.

For more information on Longbow Venues, visit longbowvenues.com.