Longbow Venues celebrates recognition at The Publican Awards 2025 - Derbyshire's only finalist

Longbow Venues, an independent hospitality business based in the Peak District, is thrilled to announce its recognition at The Publican Awards 2025, as the only company from Derbyshire to be shortlisted this year.

Longbow currently operates five distinctive venues across Derbyshire, each with its own character and appeal. These include The Maynard, a refined country house hotel; The George in Hathersage, a historic coaching inn once frequented by Charlotte Brontë; The Ashford Arms, a premium country pub and restaurant with rooms; The Peacock at Owler Bar, a stylish pub and dining destination; and The Peacock at Rowsley, a luxury boutique hotel with a fine-dining restaurant.

The Publican Awards are widely regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for pub companies in the UK. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Claudia Winkleman on Wednesday 26th March, highlighted outstanding achievements in areas such as food, service, design, and employer practices, and recognised businesses that excel in these key areas.

Longbow Venues was one of four finalists for the Best Food Offer award and one of only two finalists in the Best Pub Employer (Up to 500 Employees) category.

Longbow Venues at The Publican Awards: L-R, Alice Houghton, Rob Hattersley, Steve Atkinson

Rob Hattersley, Managing Director of Longbow Venues, said: “While we didn’t take home a win, we are incredibly proud to have been shortlisted alongside such industry heavyweights.

“Being recognised as a finalist at these national awards in Best Food Offer and Best Pub Employer underscores our commitment to excellence and our ethos in putting people before profile, always. This recognition has spurred us on to continue striving for the highest standards in everything we do.”

Stephen Atkinson, Operations Director at Longbow Venues, also shared his thoughts: “Being celebrated for our food offering and commitment to our team means a great deal to us. We’ve always believed in a hands-on approach to hospitality, where the quality of food and service go hand in hand. These awards have reaffirmed our belief that a happy, well-supported team is the foundation of great service and experiences for our guests.”

The Best Food Offer award celebrates pub companies that provide premium, locally sourced, and sustainable food, which has been a cornerstone of Longbow Venues’ ethos.

The Best Pub Employer award recognises pub companies that excel in creating an outstanding working environment, offering career progression, staff motivation, and employee benefits.

Founded in 2019 by Managing Director Rob Hattersley, Longbow Venues is an independent hospitality business based in the Peak District. The company operates a collection of award-winning heritage venues, including:

The Maynard, an award-winning boutique Edwardian hotel, restaurant and wedding venue in Hope Valley

The George Hathersage an iconic and historic bar, restaurant and boutique hotel, which was once frequented by Charlotte Brontë:

The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water, a charming country pub with elevated dining and beautiful suites in the heart of the Peak District

The Peacock at Owler Bar, near Sheffield, a stylish, historic premium pub serving refined comfort food with sweeping moorland views.

In line with its ongoing growth and commitment to excellence, Longbow Venues also recently acquired The Peacock at Rowsley, an iconic three AA Rosette fine dining restaurant and four Silver AA Star luxury hotel in the Peak District. This acquisition demonstrates Longbow’s interest in and expertise in fine dining, complementing its broader portfolio with a venue that elevates their offerings to an even higher standard.