Long-running Derby social care enterprises join forces to create powerful ‘One Stop Shop’ for people with disabilities and their carers

Long-standing Derby social care providers have joined forces to create a comprehensive ‘One Stop Shop’ helping thousands of people with disabilities to live independently.

‘The Disability Syndicate’ brings together Blue Sky Brokers, DD Payroll Services and the Kate Garraway-backed Blue Sky Social Care Card under one roof for the first time.

The new Pride Park based organisation means that people with disabilities – and their carers – can access at the same time the comprehensive range of services offered by all three organisations.

These services include managing payroll for those employing carers in their homes; managing pre-paid cards for direct payments; recruiting a personal assistant (PA) and support for those receiving Personal Health Budgets (PHB).

L-R: Louise Moss, CEO of Disability Direct, Sarah Bernadini, services manager for Blue Sky Brokers, Raj Johal, managing director of The Disability Syndicate, and Louise Moss, CEO of Disability Direct

Latest figures estimate that there are around 2.5million paid carers in the UK, and a far higher number – just under six million – who are unpaid carers. Around a quarter of the population – some 16million people – are living with a disability in the UK.

The Disability Syndicate managing director Raj Johal said: “I’m delighted to be launching The Disability Syndicate which draws under one organisation the huge number of services that have been provided by these brilliant providers.

“Since the founding of our parent company, Disability Direct, back in 1993, we have been passionate about helping people living in challenging circumstances to live independent, dignified lives and for carers to get the support they need in a profession that often feels invisible to the wider public.

“It makes perfect sense for Blue Sky Brokers, DD Payroll Services and Blue Sky Social Care Card to be operating from the same base. We’re very happy to be launching our new Disability Syndicate which will enable us to provide a powerful One Stop Shop helping thousands of people around the UK every day.”

The Disability Syndicate team; (l to r): Anne Fox, services manager at DD Payroll; Sarah Bernadini, services manager for Blue Sky Brokers; Maisie Bull, senior marketing and communications officer at Blue Sky Brokers, Aimee Monaghan-Richardson, digital growth and CRM officer at DD Payroll, Tegan Butcher, digital information officer at Disability Direct; Raj Johal, managing director of Disability Syndicate, Louise Moss, CEO of Disability Direct

Founded more than 15 years ago, Blue Sky Brokers works with local authorities such as Derbyshire, Bedford, Salford and Lambeth to deliver high quality support services for direct payments – these are benefits payments paid straight to people requiring the assistance of carers or personal assistants to allow them to live independently in the community.

Blue Sky Brokers provides a wide range of support for people employing carers including conducting DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks, reference verification, advice on employment law, plus contracts and job descriptions.

The organisation also runs a PA Hub helping people recruit personal assistants, as well as free training for employers receiving a direct payment or Personal Health Budget. There is also a wide range of support for paid and unpaid carers including free talking therapies, fortnightly carers’ clinics, welfare rights advice, wellbeing initiatives, signposting to local services and training.

DD Payroll provides financial services including managing accounts, HMRC, wages and pensions, and managing a pre-paid card to which care-related payments are added for ease of use.

There is also an online portal allowing people to access payslips, audit information and reports.

Launched at a glittering event in London hosted by Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson with the help of TV presenter Kate Garraway, the Blue Sky Social Care Card is the first UK-wide ID and discount card for both paid and unpaid carers.

The card is fully verified and vetted and can be carried by carers for ID purposes but also to provide perks and discounts in the High Street, in recognition of their valuable role in society.

There are now around 10,000 people in the UK who have a Blue Sky Social Care Card.

The Disability Syndicate gives all profits to its parent charity, Disability Direct.

Raj said: “Our aim with The Disability Syndicate is to provide the best service we can to the huge number of people in the UK who are living with a disability, as well as the carers who support them.

“When you have a disability you often find yourself in the position of being an employer and inviting a personal assistant into your home. That brings with it a wealth of responsibility and trust and we are passionate about making that process as easy as we can for both the person needing care and the carer providing it. Many people in the UK do not realise they are caregivers and with our suite of services we aim to raise awareness and help give what practical support we can.”