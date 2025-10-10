Local opticians focus on Macmillan fundraising
Colleagues at the locally owned and run Specsavers store at 41 King Street dusted off their aprons once again for a bumper cake sale to raise money for the cancer charity. In return for a donation, visitors to the store enjoyed a delicious, sweet treat from a large selection of homemade cakes made by the team, raising an impressive £575.
‘We’re always keen to take part in fundraising in-store,’ says Andy McBride, store director at Specsavers Belper. ‘We are proud to mark more than a decade of support for Macmillan, and we’re really pleased to have had yet another successful event.
‘Our customers and the local community are always so supportive of our fundraising. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who got involved and donated.’
The Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is their largest fundraising event, and the initiative has raised more than £310 million since it began in 1990. The charity aims to help those affected by cancer by ensuring nobody faces it alone.
