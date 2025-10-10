Local opticians focus on Macmillan fundraising

An opticians in Belper marked its 11th year supporting Macmillan Cancer Support by raising more than £500 as part of the charity’s World Biggest Coffee Morning.

Colleagues at the locally owned and run Specsavers store at 41 King Street dusted off their aprons once again for a bumper cake sale to raise money for the cancer charity. In return for a donation, visitors to the store enjoyed a delicious, sweet treat from a large selection of homemade cakes made by the team, raising an impressive £575.

‘We’re always keen to take part in fundraising in-store,’ says Andy McBride, store director at Specsavers Belper. ‘We are proud to mark more than a decade of support for Macmillan, and we’re really pleased to have had yet another successful event.

‘Our customers and the local community are always so supportive of our fundraising. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who got involved and donated.’

Carla and Lana from Specsavers Belper at their Macmillan fundraising event

The Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is their largest fundraising event, and the initiative has raised more than £310 million since it began in 1990. The charity aims to help those affected by cancer by ensuring nobody faces it alone.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 01773 824375 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/belper. Alternatively, you can visit the team in-store at 41 King Street, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1PX.