Local optician urges parents to support kids’ learning with back-to-school eye test

A local optician in Heanor is urging parents to add an eye test to their back-to-school 'to do' list.

The plea follows a survey of Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care customers¹, which has a branch on Market Street, that revealed an eye test (22%) was bottom of their priority list, only surpassed by arranging a haircut (36%).

It's well-reported that up to 80% of learning is visual, making excellent vision crucial for academic success.

Unfortunately, 65% of parents surveyed were unaware that the number of children requiring prescription glasses due to myopia (short-sightedness) is rising annually. This is concerning, given that 61% of parents expressed worry about their children's screen time during the holidays, with one in four children spending up to four hours daily on screens. Moreover, 70% of parents believe this screen time impacts their children's vision.

Interestingly, parents believed the school holidays were more fun and carefree when they were young (74%) and that they spent more time playing outside with friends (85%).

Emily Booth, branch manager at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, said: "We are definitely seeing more children requiring prescription glasses, but we know there are many falling between the gaps. Although increasing the amount of time children spend outdoors can help delay the progress of myopia, children's eyes are continuously changing and you rarely see the signs until it's quite advanced.

“Regular eye tests are essential throughout their education, with the school holidays being an ideal time. This is why the NHS offers all children under 16, or under 19 and in full-time education, free eye tests."

To help young visitors who have never been to the opticians before, Scrivens has created an animated comic strip to explain in a fun and simple way the process of an eye test.

Top five signs that your child might need glasses:

1. Complaining of headaches

2. Problems reading

3. Regularly rubbing their eyes / complaining of dry eyes

4. Sitting too close to the television

5. Squinting

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938. It has 168 high-street stores in towns and cities across England and Wales, with 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com