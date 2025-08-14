Local operator delivers largest year-on-year leap in Customer Satisfaction Index’s bus and coach rankings

Matt Kitchin

Stagecoach, the parent of Chesterfield bus operator Stagecoach Yorkshire, has surged ahead in the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) results, showcasing the most significant year-on-year (YoY) improvement across the bus and coach sector, and earning its spot as the top-performing bus operator in key customer experience metrics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UKCSI shows overall satisfaction across sectors in the UK has improved for the first time since January 2023 (+1.5pt YoY). The transport sector has improved by 2.4 points in the same period and Stagecoach has outperformed in the sector, improving by 4.6 points.

Conducted by the Institute of Customer Service, with field-work spanning September to October 2024 and March to April 2025, the UKCSI results paint a clear picture of transformation in Stagecoach’s customer satisfaction:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall score: Stagecoach climbs to 72.3 (up by 4.6pt)

League ranking: Moves up 8 places to 20th out of 37 transport organisations, (28th out of 38 in July 2024)

Net Promoter Score (NPS): Jumps to +1.9 (up by 15.6pt), marking Stagecoach as the only bus operator in positive territory

Customer effort score: Lowest among all transport operators at 3.8, indicating high ease of service

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “Every day our teams, across the region and beyond, work hard to provide our loyal customers with a modern and effortless service, at great value for money. So, we are very proud to see this reflected in these important results.”

Debra Goodwin, Chief Customer Officer at Stagecoach, added: "This exceptional improvement reflects the dedication of our teams who put customers first every day. From simplifying the travel experience to actively responding to feedback, we’re proud of the progress."

This latest performance affirms Stagecoach’s commitment to delivering sustainable improvements in customer satisfaction and positions the company as a sector leader in customer-centric transport services.