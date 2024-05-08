Local manufacturer helps Burton bloom

Burton based concrete tile manufacturer, Russell Roof Tiles (RRT), is helping the community bloom with its recent donation of 8 tonnes of topsoil to a local primary school. The donation, which comes in partnership with Burton Parish Council, will be used by Tower View Primary School on Vancouver Drive to improve its vegetable and flower gardens. These green spaces are frequently used to educate the students about different flower varieties, how to grow vegetables, and sustainability – a subject that Russell Roof Tiles has high on its agenda. The rejuvenation of the primary schools’ gardens supports ‘Burton in Bloom’ entry for the Britain In Bloom 2024 competition. Burton Parish Council enters the competition each year by replanting and revitalizing areas of natural beauty in Burton Upon Trent. Last year the community earned recognition for its innovation and creative floral designs as part of the ‘Heart of England in Bloom Awards’. Kirsty Edkins, Year 2 teacher and Community Garden Manager at Tower Views Primary School said: “The children and staff of the 'Gardening Gang' at Tower View Primary School are working to improve their school environment for their classmates and friends as well as building a community garden for their families. “The children are aiming to use the allotments on the school grounds to grow crops to help families who may be struggling to buy affordable, fresh vegetables. Thanks to the generosity of the PCC and Russell Roof Tiles in funding the cost of topsoil and transport, they are able to get digging!” Daniel Hancox Corporate Sustainability & Development Director at Russell Roof Tiles said: “We were delighted to help Tower View with this project as part of our continuing support for our local communities. It’s great to see the smiles on the children’s faces when they got out of the classroom and amongst nature.” The company, with sites on Wetmore Lane and Nicolson Way in Burton has invested heavily in community support over the years and is this year aiming to raise another £50,000 for good causes local to both its Burton and Lochmaben sites through its charity Give4Good initiative. Over the last two years, the team of 150 have taken part in numerous company-led events and spent over 700 hours volunteering and fundraising. Russell Roof Tiles also pioneers sustainable practices throughout its business and more than two years ago announced its NetZero 2040 targets. For the last 10 years the manufacturer has been making significant steps towards this commitment including procuring 100 per cent renewable electricity at all three of its manufacturing sites and the recent launch of its new in-roof solar PV system RussFast Solar. Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent pitched roof tile manufacturer supplying products for the top housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces thousands of tiles every week that are used on roofs across the country, by premier housebuilders and developers.