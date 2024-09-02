Local law firm recommits to Mansfield Town FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banner Jones upgrades to become a Silver Partner of the football club

Leading regional law firm Banner Jones Solicitors has strengthened its commitment to Mansfield Town FC by renewing its sponsorship and upgrading from Bronze to become a Silver Partner of the club.

The deal forms part of the Union Street based law firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local communities in which it operates, offering a range of legal services to individuals and businesses alike.

Mansfield Town FC is also responsible for its charitable arm, the Mansfield Town Community Trust, which plays a strategic role across Mansfield supporting people and organisations through various different projects.

Banner Jones Stags Sponsors

Commenting on the sponsorship Matthew Maiden, Director at Banner Jones and a Stags supporter, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be once again supporting Mansfield Town FC and the wider work that the club does through the Community Trust.

“We have benefited hugely through the sponsorship deal over recent months, including attending the quarterly business networking events where we have met many great, local businesses, and we hope to further strengthen our roots in the area by becoming a Silver Partner over the coming season.”

On the partnership, the club’s commercial manager Michael Bradley added: “We are thrilled to welcome Banner Jones back for another season, and we are especially grateful for their enhanced commitment as they step up to a Silver sponsorship.

“At our club, we aim to forge partnerships that showcase diverse services and sectors to our dedicated supporters and commercial partners. Having a respected local law firm like Banner Jones involved once again is particularly gratifying as we look forward to the next season.”.

Banner Jones is a highly regarded, award-winning law firm employing over 130 people in total, and 21 in Mansfield.

With offices also in Chesterfield, Dronfield and Sheffield, the firm provides both personal and business legal services to clients in Ashfield, Newark, Ollerton, Worksop, Nottingham, Keyworth, Hucknall, Alfreton and further afield.

They cover a broad spectrum of services for the individual such as conveyancing, divorce proceedings, Wills & Probate, employment law and personal injury claims. For business clients, services include employment law, commercial property sales and purchases, company formation, commercial agreements and mergers and acquisitions.