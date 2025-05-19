Local law firm back at the crease for BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket 2025

A leading Derbyshire legal firm is back at the crease as headline sponsor of this year’s BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket – ready to knock the week-long series of fixtures out of the park.

For their sixth year in a row BRM, which has offices in Chesterfield and Sheffield, is leading support for the highly anticipated event of the regional cricketing calendar, having also sponsored the town’s T20 matchday since 2013.

The stump-smashing spectacle will take place from Saturday, 28th June, to Sunday, 6th July, when cricket fans will flock to Chesterfield’s much-loved Queen’s Park.

The annual festival is set to sell-out once again, with last year’s ticket sales reaching over 5,000, as cricket fans soak up the summer sunshine and cheer their clubs through every over.

The fixtures this year include Derbyshire Falcons Women taking on Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast Women’s League Two (T20) on Saturday, June 28th.

Then from Sunday, 29th June, to Wednesday, 2nd July, Derbyshire Men host Lancashire in Rothesay County Championship action.

The Blaze face Hampshire Women in the Vitality Blast Women’s Competition (T20) on Friday, 4th July.

Then, to close out the innings with the final fixture, Falcons men look to extend their lengthy unbeaten run against Yorkshire Vikings on Sunday, 6th July.

Rob Woodhead, executive director and head of wills and probate at BRM, said: “We’re very proud to be sponsoring the BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket once again.

“It’s a fantastic local event that brings the community together, and we’re excited to be supporting both Derbyshire cricket and our town.

“As ever, we’re looking forward to a great week of sport at Queen’s Park.”

Jimmy Drew, commercial manager at Derbyshire County Cricket Club, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with BRM, a relationship which has lasted more than a decade and continues to grow stronger.

“The BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket remains one of the most popular weeks of our season and, with both our men’s and women’s teams represented in 2025, we hope to inspire the next generation of cricketers from across the county.”

BRM has been part of the Chesterfield business community for more than a decade, offering comprehensive legal services for businesses and individuals across Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and the wider UK.

Alongside their legal services, they support a variety of local initiatives, including sporting events such as the Chesterfield Festival of Cricket through to charity fundraising with their Will Month campaigns.