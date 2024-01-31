Local IT firm that supports Derbyshire schools makes shortlist of prestigious national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

L.E.A.D. IT Services, which has recently moved to a new office in Pride Park, Derby was named as a finalist in the Technical or IT Support Service category of the Bett Awards 2024.

And although the company – which currently supports several schools across Derbyshire – didn't win, managing director Lee Jepson says that he feels a great sense of pride in being shortlisted against industry leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are so proud to have made the shortlist for the Bett Awards 2024 and to see our name appear alongside those we admire in the industry is a huge honour for us,” said Lee.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

“The finals were held in London, and it was a brilliant night where we got to meet with the other finalists and found out more about what they do.

“We would like to congratulate Joskos Solutions who were winners of the category that we were shortlisted for. I’d also like to congratulate all the other winners and finalists, and the L.E.A.D. IT Services team for their continued hard work and dedication.”

The Bett Awards celebrate those businesses and individuals who are inspiring creativity and innovation using technology in the education sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L.E.A.D. IT Services work with several multi-academy trusts across the country including Embark Federation, Reach2 and L.E.A.D. Academy Trust. They help schools with their technology and IT needs to enhance learning opportunities for as many children and young people as possible.

This includes building a unified network for seven sites across Derby for The Kingsmead School, and assisting with the introduction of virtual reality headsets across several schools that allows pupils to visit museums and historical landmarks without leaving the classroom.

Lee added: “We pride ourselves in our foresight and visionary approach, encouraging and aiding each school to become adaptive and inclusive to meet their unique needs.