Local hospice awards 315 years of long service awards to dedicated volunteers and staff

Treetops Hospice has presented special long service awards to volunteers and staff representing an incredible 315 years of dedication and commitment to the local hospice.
By Katharine LightbownContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:17 BST- 2 min read
Seventeen long service awards were presented at the Treetops AGM including a 30-year long service award to Treetops volunteer Joyce Stokes.

Joyce, 82, from Borrowash, joined the charity in 1993 helping care for patients. She also provided catering support in the hospice kitchen in Risley every week, as well as supporting fundraising initiatives. Most recently, she helped a team of volunteers wrap over 600 handmade cakes to hand out to runners after the Derby 10k.

Joyce said she was ‘honoured’ to receive her award:

“I can’t believe that 30 years have gone by so quickly. I have had wonderful times at the hospice made even more memorable by the many exceptional, welcoming, and friendly staff and volunteers here.

“During my time as a volunteer, I have done many different and satisfying roles. When I started at Treetops, Day Care for patients was held in a conservatory. We have certainly come a long way since then with so many changes. I have many happy memories which I will always treasure.”

Treetops Chief Executive, Julie Heath, received her 25-year long service award. She said:

“It’s been a privilege to have been associated with Treetops for 25 years and to have watched its services develop over the years. We now work with over 3,000 families a year.

“But I’m most proud of the kindness that prevails throughout the charity and the place that Treetops holds in the heart of the community.

“We have recently been lucky to benefit from the involvement of DIY SOS and BBC Children in Need. They galvanised over 900 people to build us a fantastic new children’s bereavement counselling and therapy centre which confirms how much Treetops is valued.”

In total, ten 15-year long service awards were presented along with three 20-year awards, three 25-year awards and one 30-year award.

The Treetops Long Service Awards were held at the hospice in Risley with volunteers, staff and guests invited to enjoy light refreshments.

Treetops provides nursing care and emotional support for local patients with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved and their families.

For further information about Treetops visit www.treetops.org.uk or call 0115 949 1264.

This year, Treetops Hospice is celebrating 40 years of caring for people and their families in the local community. During this time, the hospice has supported thousands of patients with end-of-life nursing care and bereavement counselling.

