Local Holiday Let Named Best in the Region in National Awards

The couple from Derbyshire scooped gold in the Best in the Peak District category for their luxurious cottage in Chapel-en-le-Frith, Walton House Cottage.

The national travel awards programme by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages saw a significant number of entries from across the UK and Ireland – with Walton House Cottage beating off tough competition to take home the trophy.

Nestled within the Derbyshire countryside, the cottage was initially built as an annexe onto the couple’s home for Christina’s parents to move into, but after deciding this wasn’t necessary, they took the leap into holiday letting instead.

The owners of Walton House Cottage, Christina Spencer and Austin Brady

The property boasts an open plan living space and impressive floor to ceiling windows for taking in the surrounding views, as well as a number of luxurious amenities for the ultimate relaxation.

Since Walton House Cottage first became available to holidaymakers in 2021, the couple have reaped the rewards of a surge in staycations to the Peaks, and the property has been nearly fully-booked throughout the whole of 2023.

Alongside Walton House Cottage taking home gold, The Gables in Castleton secured silver in the Best in the Peak District category, while The Dell located in Winster was awarded bronze.

The Gables sleeps up to six guests and is home to a games room, as well as plush furnishings and a hot tub, while The Dell is perfect for couples looking to reconnect, with a sprawling garden and patio area for dining al fresco.

Walton House Cottage

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aim to celebrate the best people and properties in the UK’s holiday let sector - judged by a panel of industry experts including Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue and COO Bev Dumbleton, as well as The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor Sophie Swietochowski.

Properties were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like photos, occupancy figures and property amenities.

The judging panel were particularly impressed by the style and facilities on offer at Walton House Cottage, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

Walton House Cottage owner, Christina Spencer, said: “We’ve put so much into making Walton House Cottagea success, and constantly get great feedback from our visitors, but an award like this really does mean a lot.

“It feels really special to know that we’re helping our guests create holiday memories that will last a lifetime and ensuring their stay is relaxing and enjoyable is a big part of what we love about holiday letting.

“As well as the countryside strolls and welcoming pubs in our local community, we also have two donkeys on site, Snuggles and Humphrey, who often come to say hi to our guests over the fence!”

Graham Donoghue, CEO of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “We’re excited to have relaunched the Sykes Gems to recognise and reward some of the best holiday lets across the country.

“A lot of work goes into running a successful holiday let so it was a difficult decision amongst so many wonderful properties, but our final winners are those consistently going above and beyond to deliver unforgettable breaks for their guests.

“Staycations are as popular as ever in 2023, with many Brits having rediscovered their love of a holiday at home during the pandemic. Because of this, those with a second home in the Peak District might be tempted to turn it into a holiday let – with our Gem Award winners offering plenty of inspiration for those who need it!”

For more information or to book a Gems award-winner, visit sykescottages.co.uk or call 01244 617683.

To view the full list of winners, visit: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-gems-winners-2023/

To view Sykes Gems gold winner, Walton House Cottage, visit: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Peak-District-Peak-District-Derbyshire-Dales-Chapel-en-le-Frith/Walton-House-Cottage-1074177.html

To view Sykes Gems silver winner, The Gables, visit: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Peak-District-Peak-District-Derbyshire-Dales-Losehill-Hall/The-Gables-1059352.html