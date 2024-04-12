Local golf club swings into action with Baileys of Buxton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The duo has formed a strategic alliance that will strive to enhance the overall clubhouse experience, including a great selection of food and beverages for golf enthusiasts, event attendees, club visitors and local residents alike. The relaxed environment of the clubhouse will allow guests to indulge in varied seasonal menus created by the Baileys team whilst also enjoying the picturesque surroundings and stunning views of the fairways. Members and non-members alike can be assured of a friendly welcome.

With a shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, this partnership will provide premier golfing facilities and extensive menus. Breakfasts, light lunches and a dinner menu featuring a selection of steaks, exotic meats and fish showcase Baileys take on traditional British, European and American food. Already proving hugely popular are the traditional Fishy Fridays. By combining forces, they are hoping to create memorable experiences for guests and members, whether they are playing a round of golf, attending a special event or enjoying a casual meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this collaboration, Baileys will be playing to their strengths, managing all catering services at the Club, including the clubhouse restaurant and bar, corporate bookings, and other social events in a relaxed venue that can host over 100 guests. A brand-new menu, a new selection of beers, wines and cocktails and a programme of events and entertainment nights are all part of the exciting plans for 2024.

Nigel Rowland - Club Chairman, Steven Wang - Co Owner, Tim Knowles - Co Owner, Dave Knowles - Co Own

Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club's House & Bar Director, Jane Lythe said: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Baileys of Buxton. Their ethos perfectly complements our dedication to providing an exceptional golfing experience. Together, we aim to exceed the expectations of our guests and members, offering unforgettable moments both on and off the course."

Baileys of Buxton echoed their enthusiasm. Owner, Dave Knowles added: "Partnering with Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club presents an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our passion for food. We pride ourselves on our locally sourced produce and creating memorable dining experiences. A well-stocked bar, featuring a range of local beers and premium international brands complement this new and dynamic setting.

“The Clubhouse is becoming the centre of the community offering live music, events and entertainment including quizzes and themed nights and we are looking forward to working closely with the team at the Club to welcome guests and members into the clubhouse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club and Baileys of Buxton, as they join forces to provide quality hospitality and entertainment in the local area.