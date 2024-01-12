Local firms urged to sign up for major regional procurement event

There is still time for businesses looking for a way in to doing business with East Midlands Airport (EMA) and partners to register for a ‘Meet the Buyers’ event taking place later this month.

The Manchester Airport Group (MAG) event is coming to EMA for the first time and is being staged at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the airport site on Thursday 25 January, 9am-4pm. It will allow local firms to forge links with prospective clients including EMA itself, other businesses operating on the site as well as non-airport-related clients.

Small and medium-sized businesses are encouraged to attend, with a range of public sector buyers and private sector primary contractors with new projects, contracts and other supply chain opportunities on the hunt for suppliers. Buyers signed up to take part so far include Morgan Sindall, Geda, bam, HSS Airports, Volker Fitzpatrick and lendlease.

Previous Meet the Buyer events at Manchester and London Stansted Airports, also owned by EMA’s parent MAG, have netted over £30m of contracts for local SMEs. MAG’s procurement team will attend the event as prospective buyers.

The event comes as the airport announces a £120m investment programme over the next five years, with an extensive range of improvements to passenger facilities, security arrangements, airfield equipment and other aspects of airport operation underway or in the pipeline.

Marcella M’Rabety, Group Head of Education, Skills and Employment at MAG, said: “This event will bring a large number of businesses from a range of industries from around the region together under one roof. It’s a rare opportunity for businesses to easily make face-to-face connections which will hopefully lead to meaningful business transactions.

“Airports and associated businesses create a significant supply chain, with EMA’s unrivalled cargo operation playing a huge role in the regional economy. This places us geographically and strategically in a good position to host an event of this kind which we hope will become the region’s leading procurement event.”

Businesses wishing to register to attend can do so here https://bit.ly/47uHFRw.