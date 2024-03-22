Local entrepreneur celebrated at House of Lords Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This month Lucinda White owner/ founder of Pure Awards attended a special reception at the House of Lords​ on International Women's Day, recognising her strong contribution to entrepreneurship.

Lucinda, whose business Pure Awards joined inspirational female founders from across the UK who have been selected for Small Business Britain’s annual #iAlso100 line-up.

Forming part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur campaign, the #iAlso100 champions the unique impact of multi-achieving female business owners, who lead purpose-driven businesses and support their communities along the way through volunteering, mentoring, and other community initiatives.

Lucinda White, Director, Pure Awards

Lucinda was named as one of ​ƒ​:Entrepreneur’s ‘iAlso100’ this year in recognition of her impressive entrepreneurial journey, which has involved running her business to help growing and established companies in the UK gain award recognition and business growth.

Lucinda said, “Attending the House of Lords event with f:entrepreneur was a real honour and a wonderful day. Meeting and hearing from so many of the other top 100 ladies in the room was truly inspirational. The connections we are making as a collective and the opportunities we are building from this community is forming an interesting foundation for future growth for us all.” ​

The event showcased the powerful contribution of female entrepreneurs to the UK economy, society, and communities. Lucinda enjoyed canapes and prosecco in Westminster, meeting other founders from across the country, as well as special guests which included a group of young female founders working with The Prince’s Trust. Grace Graham, Trust ambassador founder of WorkSpa also gave a powerful guest speech on the importance of International Women’s Day.

Delivered by Small Business Britain—the leading champion of small businesses in the UK—f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to highlight the stories of amazing female business owners and help provide inspiration and role models across the wider small business community. Now in its eighth year, the campaign reflects how female entrepreneurs continue to thrive in the UK despite the challenges of the past years, with many scaling or starting new ventures.

“Women are starting businesses in greater numbers than ever and making an essential contribution to our economy, so it is vital that we celebrate and support this,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain and the ƒ:Entrepreneur campaign.

“So much has been thrown at women running businesses over the past few years and they have fought back with impressive resilience. This event underlines the importance of nurturing female entrepreneurship, so it continues to flourish in the UK, playing a key role in driving growth and recovery. It was fantastic to have amazing women like Lucinda join us to recognise their special value and impact.”