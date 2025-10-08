Local care staff praised for their hard work at Milford Care’s Alice in Wonderland-themed awards evening

Over 100 staff from Milford Care gathered on Friday 26th September for a spectacular Alice in Wonderland-themed awards evening at Ashbourne Lodge - celebrating the dedication and achievements of colleagues across the group as part of its 40th anniversary year.

The annual event recognises the remarkable contributions made by individuals and teams working across Milford Care’s six homes in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Staff from all departments - including nurses, carers, managers, wellbeing facilitators, housekeeping, maintenance, catering and central support - came together for an evening of celebration, camaraderie and appreciation.

This year’s ceremony took inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, with staff transported to a whimsical world of teapots, top hats and playing cards. The theme created a vibrant backdrop for the awards, which highlighted the passion, creativity and commitment of those who go above and beyond to make a difference in residents’ lives.

Pierre Falleth, Director of Milford Care, said: “This year is particularly special as Milford Care marks its 40th anniversary - four decades of delivering high-quality, compassionate care across our communities. The awards evening is our way of saying thank you to our amazing staff, who every day embody the values of kindness, respect and dedication that Milford Care was built upon. We are incredibly proud of every single one of them.”

Milford Care’s 2025 Award Winners

The following individuals were honoured for their exceptional contributions to Milford Care:

Molly Gregory

Tina Freeman

Elly-May Chambers

Chris Woodrow

El Dudley

James Horton

Blessing Choodzai

Tyra Wren

Haritha Ajay

Vicky Russell

Charlotte Bream

Emily Pearson

Precious Ugbesia

Josephine Morones

Karl Coleman

Georgia Jowitt

Karen Huggins

Donna Stanton

Kachi Ahuaza

Jack Wilmott

Special Recognition Awards

The Special Recognition Awards acknowledged the outstanding work of the following staff members:

Mary Brogdale (20 years of service)

Zoe Coleman(20 years of service)

Gina Straw

Joy Nash

Alison Osbourne

Karren Cheriton

Shane Falconbridge

The Milford Accounts Team

Spirit of Milford Award

The evening culminated in the presentation of the prestigious Spirit of Milford Award, recognising an individual who truly reflects the core values of Milford Care. This year’s winner was:

Joe Rollitt

Milford Care has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC. These include Spencer Grove in Belper (Outstanding), Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne (Outstanding), Milford House in Duffield (Good), The Meadows in Alfreton (Good), Hazelgrove in Hucknall (Good) and Buddleia House in Hucknall (Good).

Known for being innovative and a leader in the care industry, Milford Care was the first group in the UK to embed the Montessori Care ethos to enhance people’s quality of life by giving residents purpose and meaning. The group offers residential, nursing, palliative, dementia, respite and day care, with meaningful routines and activities tailored to each individual.

For more information about Milford Care and how they can help your loved one, visit www.milfordcare.co.uk or email [email protected]