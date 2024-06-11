Local care home chef reaches regional finals in prestigious national competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milford Care is thrilled to announce that our talented chef, Richard Glover, has made it to the Midlands finals of the highly esteemed NACC Care Chef of the Year 2024 competition.

This achievement highlights the exceptional culinary skills Richard demonstrates while providing nutritious and delicious meals for our residents.

The NACC Care Chef of the Year competition, organised by the National Association of Care Catering (NACC), celebrates excellence in care catering across the UK. Chefs are challenged to create innovative, nutritious meals within a strict budget, showcasing their creativity and culinary prowess.

Richard impressed the judges during the competition with his pan-fried mackerel dish, served with a bean Provencal sauce and a marinated courgette spaghetti, while for dessert, he presented a dark chocolate tart with a ginger-biscuit base. The regional finals will take place on Wednesday 12th June 2024 where Richard will compete against other top chefs from across the county.

Richard Glover with his winning dishes

"We are incredibly proud of Richard for reaching the regional finals of this esteemed competition," said Pierre Falleth, Director of Milford Care. "This achievement is a testament to his hard work and passion he puts into every meal, ensuring our residents enjoy balanced and wholesome food every day."

Pierre continued; “Richard, who is the Group Catering Manager of Milford Care and Head Chef at Ashbourne Lodge care home, works with all six Milford Care homes on quality development initiatives and supporting all chefs. He’s a fantastic asset to the group, and I can say first hand, produces incredible food!”.

The Milford Care group has six award-winning care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ from CQC. Spencer Grove in Belper (Outstanding), Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne (Outstanding), Milford House in Duffield (Good), The Meadows in Alfreton (Good) are all based within the Derbyshire area and Hazelgrove in Hucknall (Good) and Buddleia House in Hucknall (Good), Nottinghamshire.

All the homes boast high social interaction, as well as homely surroundings and an appealing selection of facilities, suitable for every resident. They also specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite and day care.