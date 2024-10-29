Local businesses swing into action raising £3,500 for Derbyshire hospice

A charity golf day organised by Ilkeston based roofing firm, Advanced Roofing, has proved to be a 'tee-rrific' event raising over £3,500 for Treetops Hospice.

Suppliers and local businesses swapped their day jobs for the greens at one of the UK's premier golf destinations, the Forest of Arden Golf Club, for 18-holes followed by an auction. The money raised will help Treetops, the hospice for south Derbyshire and the city of Derby, to care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their family.

Lisa Hartshorn, Financial Director at Advanced Roofing said: "It was the first time we organised a corporate golf day and I can’t believe how successful it was. Thanks to the teams who took part and suppliers who donated prizes, we raised an amazing £3,590 for Treetops.

We're so pleased with how it went, that we'll be making it an annual event in support of Treetops."

Advanced Roofing first got involved in supporting Treetops in September 2023 as part of BBC Children in Need's DIY SOS The Big Build, providing and installing the roof for The Saplings, a bespoke children's bereavement and counselling therapy centre at Treetops.

"We were truly honoured to be part of the DIY SOS The Big Build project, and were impressed by the work Treetops do." Lisa added.

Treetops' Community Engagement Relationship Manager, Natalie Godrich, said: "We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s taken part in the charity golf day. Their support could help us to provide 100 counselling sessions for local bereaved children or help to fund 35 nights of hospice at home care for local people at the end of life.

"We love working with Advanced Roofing and can't wait to continue to grow the relationship; particularly at their annual golf day."

If your business is interested in supporting Treetops, please email [email protected]

Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.