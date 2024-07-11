Local businesses receive accreditation to boost night-time safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over twenty venues in Chesterfield town centre have been awarded the ‘Best Bar None’ accreditation – showing their commitment to helping reduce alcohol-related crime and disorder and create a safer night out.

The Best Bar None scheme - supported by the Home Office and drinks industry – was initially launched in the town last summer by Chesterfield Borough Council, in partnership with Best Bar None, Chesterfield Pubwatch and Derbyshire Constabulary with the aim of providing a safer night out for everyone.

Following the launch, all licensed premises in the town centre were invited to register. Those that applied have been assessed over the last few months, with 22 businesses being successful. These businesses were presented their accreditation at a special awards ceremony that took place on 8 July 2024 at the SMH Group Stadium

Venues awarded the accreditation include Gasoline, Star Inn, Spa Lane Vault, Rose and Crown, Spotted Frog, Chandlers, The Association, Beach and Groove, Rosie O’Learys, Alberts Jungerer Bruder, The Portland, Chesterfield Football Club, Einsteins, GAS Bar and Bites, Donkey Derby, Aruba, Dirty Habit, Ritzy’s, Bambu Tiki Bar, the Winding Wheel Theatre, Bulls Head and Crown and Anchor.

Businesses that have been awarded the ‘Best Bar None’ accreditation

The scheme is designed to build positive relationships between the licensed trade, police and local authorities and also aims to champion improvements in the way venues are managed and encourage best practice to be shared.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We are pleased to have rolled out the Best Bar None scheme in Chesterfield and it is great to see so many businesses receive their accreditations.

“Chesterfield is also a very safe place to live, socialise and visit, and we hope that the introduction of this scheme will help people to feel confident that they can enjoy a night out safely.”

Roger Butler, the Chair of Chesterfield Pubwatch, said: “Chesterfield has many great pubs, restaurants, bars and clubs. It is a great place to enjoy an evening out.

“It’s also a very safe place to socialise. However, like towns and cities around the country, alcohol-related crime and disorder can sometimes be an issue.

“We want to ensure Chesterfield is even safer, and even more welcoming at night, and we’re really pleased that a huge number of businesses have been awarded the Best Bar None accreditation.”

Business can sign up to the Best Bar None scheme by contacting our licensing team at [email protected] or by calling 01246 345230.

If the scheme continues to be successful, it is set to be expanded into other areas of the town in throughout 2024 and 2025, to help improve night-time safety across all local communities.

Find out more about the Best Bar None scheme: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/business-and-economic-growth/licensing-and-regulation/best-bar-none/