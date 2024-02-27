Local businesses grow into new spaces at Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We Are Spaces, a commercial interior design and property solution company, and Integrated Interest, a sales and marketing technology company, have expanded into larger office spaces in the centre.

Owned by Chesterfield Borough Council, the flagship office development opened in July 2022 and with the expansion of these businesses is now 85 per cet let.

Amy Revell, co-founder and director of We Are Spaces, said: “The Enterprise Centre is a wonderful space for us to call our home. “The Grade A space and service we receive from the team here really Is great value for money. We are incredibly settled and have a great relationship with the other businesses and staff, so we didn’t want to lose this, when needing to increase the size of our office to meet the new needs of our team”.

Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre

“The Enterprise Centre has made the process so easy for us to move into a bigger suite without incurring big moving costs and disruption. We always knew that when we first based ourselves here, it provided us with lots of flexibility to grow efficiently and we are doing just that.

“It’s a pleasure to have our offices within the enterprise centre and we are investing a huge amount to create an amazing fit out for our clients and staff to enjoy for many more years to come.”

Steven Brough, director of Integrated Interest, said: “When we first started looking for office space the Enterprise Centre was at the top of the list straight away, with it being in such a prominent location. It is perfectly placed for access by car, bus or train, and with access to Chesterfield town centre and Queen’s Park, there is everything you need on the doorstep. With it being such a new building, everything is modern and creates the feel I wanted for a technology company.”

The Enterprise Chesterfield model aims to provide space for new and small businesses, where they can access a range of support that will help them to grow.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It is fantastic to see local businesses growing, employing more of our residents, and expanding their presence in the Enterprise Centre.

“Our investment in the development formed a key part of our economic recovery plan following the pandemic – the growth of these businesses and the high occupancy rate of the centre shows how the building has helped our borough’s economy to bounce back and has created new employment opportunities for our residents.

“As well as growing the local economy, our enterprise centres also provide a small income for the council. This income helps ensure we can support businesses to grow whilst still providing the essential services our residents rely on.

“We knew our Enterprise Chesterfield model would be successful because we’ve seen businesses based at our other centres grow significantly and expand their presence in our borough, but it is great to see this working as planned in our newest centre less than two years since opening.”

Chesterfield Borough Council also owns Dunston Innovation Centre and Tapton Innovation Centre, both of which are also over 85 per cent let.

The Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre is Chesterfield’s flagship centre and includes 32 office suites in a range of sizes, which all include individual security and high-tech features which allow businesses to adapt to modern ways of working.

Sustainability sits at the heart of the building, with built in energy efficient systems that help businesses keep costs down whilst also reducing their carbon footprint.

The centre also includes a breakout room where businesses can network and build relationships so that they can work together more efficiently.

The Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre was part funded through a grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Investment Fund, with additional funding provided by Chesterfield Borough Council.