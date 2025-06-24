Local businesses are encouraged to apply for Royal award by successful former University of Derby student

Businesses across Derby and Derbyshire are being encouraged to put themselves forward for one of the UK’s highest honours, The King’s Awards for Enterprise, as a University of Derby alumnus shares the transformative impact the prestigious recognition had on him.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are recognised as the highest UK awards which can be bestowed upon a British company.

Upbeat Clean – whose Chief Executive is Derby alumnus Andrew Jackson – became the first organisation in Derbyshire to win the Promoting Opportunity through Social Mobility accolade; a category considered to be the rarest to obtain.

The charity-owned company provides cleaning services to local firms by employing refugee women in Derby, giving them the opportunity to help them rebuild their lives, support their families, get training and contribute to society.

Marvin Cooke OBE DL, Professor of Enterprise at the University of Derby and chair of the Derbyshire King’s Awards for Enterprise panel, is encouraging others to apply for a King's Award.

Andrew Jackson, who studied his undergraduate degree at the University of Derby, before completing an MBA at Derby through the apprenticeship route in 2022, said: “I am incredibly proud of the work achieved by Upbeat Clean.

“Before setting up the organisation, we knew that there was huge potential in working with refugee women. We wanted to give them an opportunity to not only work, but to realise their full potential.

“I’d wholeheartedly encourage others to apply for the King’s Awards. For us, it has raised our profile and given us the chance to share the good work being done by Upbeat Clean on a national scale.”

Professor Cooke said: “The King’s Awards are widely recognised as the most prestigious business accolades in the UK.

“Upbeat Clean is already reaping the benefits which can include increased global recognition, and potential improvements in commercial activity and international trade.

“Derbyshire is rightly seen as a county of innovation and excellence and these awards are a shining example of the incredible business talent that we have on our doorstep.”

Upbeat Clean’s Managing Director, Michael Gladwell, shared the organisation’s story with local businesses during the event, hosted at the University’s Enterprise Centre, which was also attended by Cosy Direct – recipients of the King’s Award for International Trade – Garnalex, Heraeus Electro-Nite UK and David Nieper; Alfreton-based fashion manufacturer that works closely with the University of Derby.

Elizabeth Fothergill, Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, also attended the event. She said: “I am delighted that the brilliant achievements of five Derbyshire companies have been recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise.

“They all make a remarkable impact across our city and county, enhancing the economy and providing sustainable skilled jobs.”

To find out more visit https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.