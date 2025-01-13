Local business leader to speak on impact of rising National Insurance costs in national webinar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christopher Nieper OBE, Chief Executive of Alfreton-based premium fashion house David Nieper Ltd, will join a panel of top business leaders to discuss the rising cost of National Insurance.

The Jobs Foundation have organised the national webinar which will explore the critical challenges facing British businesses as a result of the policy.

They will also consider its impact on local economies and effects on job creation, automation and outsourcing, and potential government measures to mitigate these impacts.

Joining Christopher Nieper on the panel will be Philippa Keith FCG, CEO of MSP Organisation and Andrew Lynas, CEO of Lynas Foodservice.

Christopher Nieper OBE, Chief Executive of Alfreton based David Nieper Ltd.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday 15th January from 9:30am to 10:15am and will be hosted and moderated by Jamie Booth of The Jobs Foundation.

Christopher Nieper on rising costs

Christopher Nieper, whose family business has been based in Alfreton for over 60 years, is a staunch advocate for British manufacturing.

Ahead of the webinar, Christopher shared his concerns about the effects of increasing National Insurance rates on local economies: “The rising National Insurance contributions send a clear message: ‘Don’t manufacture in Britain.’ If costs keep climbing, businesses face tough choices—close factories, move offshore, and reduce jobs.

“We need policies that encourage job creation, not ones that push work overseas.”

Mr Nieper will also discuss the broader economic implications, including how wage increases and funding uncertainties in education impact both businesses and communities.

He added: “The National Insurance hike doesn’t just impact businesses—it’s a hit to local economies. When manufacturing jobs move offshore, local communities lose skilled employment, economic growth stalls, and towns risk being left behind.”

The webinar will interest business owners, policymakers, and anyone invested in the future of British industry.

To listen in and hear expert insights and discuss solutions to protect jobs and support economic growth, register here: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register