Local business and UKs premier wartime music group spark conversations uniquely commemorating D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a harmonious blend of heritage and craftsmanship, Withers Gin and the D-Day Darlings have joined forces to create a Limited Edition London Dry Gin that is as poignant as it is palatable. Crafted with the internationally acclaimed Withers Gin’s G1 recipe, this spirit is the distilled essence of remembrance in a bottle, featuring the hero botanical, the heartsease flower—a flower of remembrance—to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day.Named 'I'll Remember You,' this commemorative gin resonates with the soul-stirring melody that has the same name, performed by The D-Day Darlings. The D-Day Darlings are the UK's premier wartime music group, who soared to fame after their appearance on ITV's Britain's Got Talent and subsequent signing with Sony Music UK.Their music, including the heartfelt rendition of 'I'll Remember You' - which was written by Darling Katie Ashby and sung by her on the Normandy beaches for the 75th D-Day anniversary - is a testament to the enduring spirit of the era.

#listenandrememberThis evocative gin is more than a drink—it's a narrative, designed to awaken conversations and stories from a fading past, to keep the spirit and lessons of bygone days alive in our collective consciousness. As the years pass, the voices of D-Day and indeed all those present during WWII become quieter, so with every pour, we invite you to kindle the conversations with your friends, loved ones and acquaintances that keep the spirit of the past alive. Each bottle provides a QR code within the centre of a red poppy on which poignant silhouettes of the past evoke thoughts of all servicemen and women. When scanned the code will take the viewer to a page where you will be able to play the hauntingly beautiful ‘I'll Remember You,' creating an immersive moment of reflection. It also details the story of this collaboration in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

War-time and military connectionsWithers Gin is an award-winning family-owned gin business based in Derbyshire with rich military connections. It was founded by Sarah, the daughter of an RAF officer, and granddaughter of a WW2 Army veteran. Sarah's husband Brian is also an Army veteran who now works closely with the MOD. With accolades such as the Gold Outstanding Medal at the International Wines and Spirits Competition 2020 and a triple win at the Gin Guide Awards 2021, including Best Gin in England, Withers Gin’s inaugural G1 gin is the foundation of this memorable concoction.

The back of the bottle displays a poppy containing a QR code to hear the song

Sarah's father, WG Commander Angus Balfour Crockatt AFC, was a decorated fighter pilot instructor and led a formation of Hawk jets in the shape of a 50 over Buckingham Palace and the Queen in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of D-Day and VJ Day.Katie Ashby's personal connection to this legacy is through her step-grandfather, Flt Lt Clifford Storr, a former Lancaster Navigator who completed over 50 operational return sorties during WW2 - more than any Airman on record. This connection deepens the significance of this collaboration, much like the connections of all of the D-Day Darlings to either WW1 or WW2. Each bottle of 'I'll Remember You' gin honours all those who gave their extraordinary service to D-Day and their countless stories, embodying the group's shared military heritage.

Limited editionsWithers Gin has a history of creating exclusive limited-edition gins. In 2023, Sarah and her team undertook a project to blend the King's favourite flavours, creating a unique Coronation Gin. This special gin, distilled with Darjeeling tea and refreshing lemon zest, was a perfect addition to celebratory events across the country commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III - who was also delighted to receive a bottle.We anticipate that the launch of this special 80th Anniversary D-Day Gin will be as well-received, sparking moving conversations for many. Sarah Withers, Founder and Director said;"Gin is synonymous with stories, and each gin has its own distinct tale. I started collecting gin because I enjoy uncovering the narratives behind each one. At Withers Gin, we convey our stories through every gin we produce. With ‘I’ll Remember you’ my goal is to provide others with the opportunity to share their personal stories with loved ones over a drink, preserving their memories before they fade away with time."

A token of thanks and charity donationsIn a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, Withers Gin and The D-Day Darlings will present a bottle of this exclusive gin to all surviving British D-Day veterans - a small token of our nation's huge appreciation for their immeasurable service to our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, for every direct purchase of 'I’ll Remember You Gin,' £2 will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. This is on top of the 10% of profits regularly donated by Withers Gin.