Local burial ground Woodland Burial Company wins top accolade

In its review of Woodland Burial Company, the Good Funeral Guide says:

“Those whose lives have ended are peacefully interred here, in the beauty and the majesty of the tree-filled landscape, but it is the people who grieve and mourn who have created a community here, carefully supported by the small team of staff who look after both the woodland and the people connected to it.”

Find the full review here: The Woodland Burial Company – Granville’s Wood | Good Funeral Guide Directory.

Awarded to Granville's Wood, Chesterfield.

The Good Funeral Guide accredits select burial grounds according to strict criteria which focus on the quality of the experience they offer to bereaved people.

Woodland Burial Company has been inspected to ensure that clients are treated with courtesy, listened to with empathy, offered a full range of choice, charged fairly and empowered to play whatever part they want in creating a send-off for the person they have lost which accords with their values and wishes.

The accreditation process also involves meeting all the key team members and understanding the ethos of the business to ascertain that the families of those who have died are treated with the utmost tenderness and respect.

Fran Hall, CEO of the Good Funeral Guide CIC says: “Choosing a burial ground can be very difficult It’s a choice that none of us want to have to make. Many options are bleak, unappealing places that have nothing special about them, but some, a precious few, are truly outstanding, and Woodland Burial Company is one of them.

“The team at Granville’s Wood are unsung heroes doing a magnificent job, and the people of Chesterfield and beyond deserve to know this.

"Bereaved people need to do their very best for their loved one when it comes to the funeral, and to do this they deserve to know what outstanding options they have available at Woodland Burial Company.”