Morrison Design's new logo

Since the three Directors Nik Clarke, Peter Newman-Earp and David Gardner, took over the business in 2019 the business has grown and evolved. They’ve moved to a new studio at Darley Abbey Mills and the existing branding no longer reflects who they are.

So, for the last few months, they’ve been working on a complete re-brand. They wanted to create something which visually represents the company vision (“A team of visionaries creating & delivering mind-blowing spaces”) as well as their new values.

They’ve collaborated with their Darley Abbey neighbours, creative agency Stimulating Minds, to create their new brand. They wanted a bold move on from their existing branding and asked Karl, Stimulating Minds Director, to convey their creativity, energy, friendly and relaxed approach, expertise, modernity and visionary outlook.

And that’s just what they did. The main colour has the modern, creative and friendly feel they wanted to achieve. Their new font is called Poppins - it’s a contemporary, geometric typeface which has many similarities to the fonts used on some of their early stationery.

The emblem Karl created for us hints at their MDL nickname and the gradient colour represents their visionary approach. Their new brand identity embodies who they are today and where they’re heading in the future.

Architects have had a reputation of being formal, traditional (and perhaps a bit stuffy?!) - but this is changing and certainly isn’t who Morrison Design are. They pride themselves on being friendly, approachable and easy to understand - so that’s how they’ll be talking to you from now on.

Being huge advocates for supporting local businesses, the team have also been working with local photographer Simon Bernacki to capture both their projects and their people. You’ll see lots of his fantastic images on their brand new website - and keep your eyes peeled for more on their social media too.

Alongside the new branding, their brand new website is now live. So head on over to morrisondesign.co.uk to have a nosy around.

Nik Clarke, Director at Morrison Design, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to all of the local businesses who have made this happen. Karl and the Stimulating Minds team for our branding and website; Simon our photographer for the stunning images; Sarah and the team at Twiggs for our fab new PPE; and Yvonne at Essential Print Services for our new business cards and stationery. It’s been a real team effort and we’re delighted with the outcome.

"We were finally able to share the new branding with our team at Mackworth Farmhouse a couple of weeks ago and were chuffed that they loved it as much as we do.”

