Lifting the lid on sustainability: Container Components Europe’s monumental milestone

Container Components Europe (CCE), part of the Impact Environmental Group (IEG), celebrates the phenomenal success of its award-winning Recycling Scheme, by sharing its landmark news that the business has recycled in excess of half a million lids to date.

Since establishing its pioneering environmental initiative in 2006, CCE, together with its customers who have signed up to the ground-breaking programme, have recycled a highly impressive 502,195 container lids, taking in the old parts and remanufacturing them as new.

The lids go on an impressive journey before emerging as a newly constructed, and fully recycled lid. Once collected from CCE’s clients’ premises, the items are shredded and a UV package is added, before the palletisation of the extruded plastic. The pellets are then ground into powder, before the recycled powder is then charged into the mould. With an average weight of 6.4kg per lid, CCE has been able to return an astonishing 3,214,050 kg into powder.

Ken Richmond, CCE’s Operations Director, who has been overseeing the Recycling Scheme since its formation commented: “As a leading global manufacturer of plastic container lids, parts and services for the waste industry, as with our parent company IEG, we pride ourselves on supporting the move towards a circular economy, and our ongoing commitment towards achieving a more sustainable world.

“Many of our clients have become incredibly invested in the initiative, and I feel sure that they will be as encouraged as we are, when they reflect on the enormous difference we have made together through our crucial partnership. We are now looking forward to building on this further so that we can continue to make a significant difference.”

CCE is uniquely focused on the manufacture and supply of DuraFlex™ plastic lids for the global waste and recycling markets; it occupies a purpose-built 44,000sqft facility, located in Chesterfield, from where it services the whole of Europe, and beyond. DuraFlex™ lids can now be found globally.

