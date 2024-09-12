Lewis and Ethan become new trainee managers at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Two new faces have joined the renowned trainee management scheme at Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath.

Lewis Pakenham, 22, and Ethan Henshaw, 18, have started the Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts’ year-long bespoke training programme, which is now in its eighth year.

The pair will initially train at Gulliver’s Kingdom before experiencing other areas of the theme park business at Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

Lewis, from Sheffield, worked for Gulliver’s on the rides team for two seasons in between studying politics at the University of Lincoln.

He said: “I’m looking forward to helping provide magical experiences to families because I vividly remember the fun and excitement of coming to Gulliver’s as a child. Working across the various sites and departments will provide a unique job experience and equip me with a sound knowledge of how each Gulliver’s resort functions.”

Ethan, from Derby, previously worked as a team leader at McDonald’s and studied a T-level in business management and administration.

“I’m excited by the new opportunities this programme will offer me, for building a career portfolio improving my skills in preparation for a permanent position,” said Ethan. “I’m particularly looking forward to organising different events and moving around the different sites to work with each of the teams.”

The two trainee managers are part of a group of nine appointed across the four Gulliver’s resorts. Under the programme, they will undertake their own bespoke projects, receive mentoring from a senior member of Gulliver's staff, and have access to external development coaches and experts, before stepping into new management roles at the end of the 12-month term.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “Our trainee management programme has produced some fantastic leaders over the years across all four Gulliver’s sites. We can’t wait to see what Lewis and Ethan bring to the team and I hope they both grasp this opportunity and make it their own.

“We are always on the lookout for the next leaders at Gulliver’s, so do get in touch if you want to know more about what the programme offers. Four of our graduates from last year’s programme have just taken on leadership roles across the Gulliver’s sites, and it is really pleasing to follow the progress of new recruits who forge a career within our Gulliver’s family.”

For more information about career opportunities at Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, visit: careers.gulliversfun.co.uk