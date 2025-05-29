Lemon and Lime Interiors celebrates a decade of transforming UK property market

National home staging firm Lemon and Lime Interiors has celebrated its ten-year anniversary with ambitious growth plans as it continues its impact on the UK’s premium property market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur and author Elaine Penhaul, the Derbyshire-based firm has staged more than 1,500 properties for estate agents and vendors, forging industry-first partnerships and innovating home staging services to help sell high and fast.

Now Elaine and her team are planning the next steps in the company’s growth, with exciting plans to create a franchising model to pass on their home staging skills to budding entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine said: “Ten years ago when home staging was an emerging concept in the UK, there was limited understanding of how home staging could transform the property market. We recognised the real need to innovate to reach the concept’s enormous potential.

Elaine Penhaul, founder and director of Lemon and Lime Interiors

“Fast forward ten years and through expansion, enhancing our services and maximising our opportunities to educate estate agents, we now have detailed evidence to show how staging contributes to higher and faster sales, often above asking price.”

Comparing its project portfolio to market average data, Lemon and Lime’s recent long-term data report done in collaboration with TwentyEA revealed that staged homes are five times more likely to achieve the full asking price and 18% more likely to sell above it. They are also seven times less likely to sell below the asking price.

Lemon and Lime’s data-led approach has included the development of the Stageflow app, designed to manage projects and measure staging effectiveness, as well as two Amazon best-selling books to guide sellers and agents on the distinct stages to selling a home and the significant advantage of paying attention to the presentation before launch to market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching her business, Elaine’s vision has been to shape staging from a niche service into a data-driven marketing tool used extensively within the UK’s property marketing process.

Kirsty Fisher, business development manager at Lemon and Lime Interiors

Kirsty Fisher, business development manager, who joined the company shortly after its inception, said: “We’ve seen a noticeable shift in how agents and sellers approach property presentation. There’s now a broader understanding that staging is about value, not just visuals.

“It’s been incredible to see how far we’ve come. We’ve grown from a local business into a national leader, and it’s been a privilege to help drive awareness and adoption of staging in the UK property market.”

Elaine added: “The appetite for home staging continues to grow as more of the industry realises the tremendous impact it can have on the market. Going into our second decade, we are excited to be looking at how we can expand our impact in the premium property market.

“Our sights are firmly set on launching an industry-first franchising model that we believe will be the next step in solidifying the prominence of the UK home staging industry.”