Legal firm’s will writing service success boosts charity funds

Chesterfield-based Graysons Solicitors raised £1,130 for Ashgate Hospice recently with its Will Week initiative. The Glass Yard-based firm offered free will writing whilst encouraging a donation to the charity for each one drafted.

Graysons also offered advice on other matters from powers of attorney to trust arrangements.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “I’m proud to say it was a very successful week. Every donation helps support the specialist care given at Ashgate Hospice, and making a Will provides peace of mind that a person’s affairs will be handled in the way they wish in the future.”

Graysons Solicitors has been a regular supporter of Ashgate Hospice for many years.

Laura Cowan (right), head of the private client team at Graysons, and fellow team member Amber McIntosh (second from right), present the cheque to Ashgate Hospice.

Laura Law, senior individual giving and legacy officer at Ashgate Hospice, said: "We were so happy to once again have the support of Graysons Solicitors during their Will Week fundraiser. Writing a will is so important to ensure that our affairs are in order whilst making sure our loved ones are looked after when we're no longer here. Not only that, but it allows us to put plans in place so that we can get on with making the most of the time we have with them.”

Graysons were the main sponsor of the Butterfly Appeal at Chatsworth last year, following two years as sponsors of the successful Forget Me Not Appeals staged at Chatsworth in 2021 and Renishaw Hall in 2022. They also sponsored Ashgate Hospice’s 2024 ‘Big Thank You Party’.

They will be sponsoring the 2025 Dragonfly Appeal at Chatsworth.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.