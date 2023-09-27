Legal eagle takes a time-travelling turn as a 17th century trailblazer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She took pride of place as part of the Fame, Fashion, and Fortune exhibition that recently visited Bolsover Church.

The touring exhibition – which is set to visit various stately homes and museums in the region in the coming months - is sponsored by Lacey's firm, Graysons Solicitors.

Margaret Cavendish, a true firecracker of the 17th century, was a writer, philosopher, and scientist who shattered societal norms with her ground-breaking work.

Chesterfield solicitor-by-day, Lacey Bates-Blinkho, as Margaret Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle

She was a trailblazing feminist before the term even existed.

Various members of Graysons staff have been part of a team of volunteers working tirelessly to re-create the costumes worn by the influential women connected with Bolsover, stretching right back to Bess of Hardwick.

Peter Clark, managing partner of Graysons Solicitors, said: We are delighted to be associated with this event and to be sponsors.”

Fame, Fashion, and Fortune has attracted nearly £50,000 in National Lottery Funding and is being coordinated by Bolsover Parish Church.

Caroline Murray, partner at Graysons, added: "We're a firm that has a long and proud history of championing the careers of women.

"To be involved in 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' is a great privilege, and we're proud to have the opportunity to help tell the inspiring stories of these great women who helped shape our region. Special thanks have to go to Lacey Bates-Blinkho – she has truly gone above and beyond the call of duty!"

