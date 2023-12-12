Leading tech company Barron McCann highly commended by judges for prestigious award for their work

A leading technology company has been highly commended by judges for its work with a top British pet care company at a prestigious awards ceremony in London.

Barron McCann has been supporting Pets at Home with the installation of technology solutions across the UK, to help retail colleagues provide a practical and unique experience for pet owners.

They replaced more than 2,000 legacy chip and pin terminals at 456 sites during a 14-week period to streamline the customer experience, making it more efficient.

This work led to the family-owned Barron McCann being shortlisted for the Best Retailer/Technology Supplier Relationship (UK) category, together with Pets at Home, in the Retail Tech Innovation Hub awards.

Barron McCann, which has its headquarters in Derbyshire, were one of only five entrants to be highly-commended by a judging panel that including the chief technology officer from charity Marie Curie, international digital director from Starbucks and the marketing director from Selfridges.

Scott Thompson, founder and editor of Retail Technology Innovation Hub, said: “We received a record number of submissions this year and there were many fantastic examples of the continued resilience and dynamism of the retail space during hugely challenging times.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and highly commended submissions.”

Gary Piper is the Sales Director for Barron McCann. He said: “We are delighted to have been highly commended for this award. It is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality service through innovation and collaboration.

“I am genuinely excited about the relationship we have with Pets at Home and the key word in all we do is ‘collaboration’. Through the open and transparent approach from both parties, solutions and improvements become frictionless and we are growing a culture of celebrating joint success.”

Following the success of the chip and pin roll-out with Pets at Home, Barron McCann has since provided an ongoing engineering maintenance support service for the terminals.

Andy Orrell, Lead Operational Performance Analyst for Pets at Home, said: “Barron McCann are a valued partner of Pets at Home and we have been impressed with the quality services they have provided, and the responsiveness. We are looking forward to developing our relationship further.

“I am delighted that our efforts have been rewarded and that the judges have Highly Commended our project.”

Barron McCann works with leading retail, hospitality, and leisure companies, and has more than 45 years’ experience in IT and technology.

Privately-owned by businessman Alan Watson, Barron McCann provides IT services to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.