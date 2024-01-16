Leading South Yorkshire and Derbyshire law firm BRM unveils new brand identity

Leading Derbyshire and South Yorkshire law firm BRM is delighted to announce its rebrand after a period of significant growth across the organisation.

BRM’s new brand follows office expansion, targeted growth and high-profile appointments across the firm.

As well as a new logo, updated company values, and a new tagline, the rebrand sees the launch of the firm’s new website which better reflects the culture of BRM and the breadth of legal services it delivers nationally.

BRM recently expanded its Steel City House office in Sheffield by 3000 square feet, in tandem with a quarter of a million-pound refit of its Chesterfield office on Saltergate in Chesterfield.

From left to right - Sarah Rowland, Rob Cooke, Rob Woodhead, Paul Berresford and Adrian Sheehan.

Adrian Sheehan, Executive Director at BRM, said: “Our new brand marks a new era for BRM, and we’re delighted to share it with our clients, colleagues, and the community.

“Our updated brand better represents us as the firm we are in 2024. We’re a forward-thinking, innovative, and trusted organisation, and our new identity aligns with those values.

“Our new brand signifies the next step in our evolution and brings us up to date to reflect the quality of our services. One major step for us is that we have dropped the word ‘solicitors’ in our name.

“We’re embedded within both the corporate world and the community, so our brand is now strong enough on its own. We will now be known as simply, ‘BRM’.

“We’ve served the people and businesses of South Yorkshire and Derbyshire for many years, and we are proud to be a strong pillar within the community. We have several charity and sporting partnerships within the region, which we look forward to continuing under our new brand.

“We’re a strong believer in company culture, and creating a positive environment for our teams to thrive in. We’re delighted both our Sheffield and Chesterfield offices have been fully renovated to fall in line with the re-brand which will add that extra bit of excitement around our new look.”

Thanks to recent expansion, the firm has appointed more than 20 new starters to its teams over the last six months, increasing staff numbers by 70 per cent over the last four years.

Rob Woodhead, Executive Director at BRM, said: “BRM is a fantastic place for people to bolster their legal career. Our ability to provide jobs, recruit and retain employees from the local area is a source of great pride to us.”

Paul Berresford, Executive Director at BRM, added: “Our updated identity is simple and modern and better portrays our first-class service, our commitment to being a leading employer, and our delivery of industry-leading legal services.

“We’re very proud of our history, our people, and the services we offer, and we’re very excited that our new, modern brand represents the exciting future and new era for BRM.”

Long-term client Piers Slater, Founder and Chief Executive of Reef Group, said: “Our relationship goes back to 2001 when I first appointed BRM, after founding Reef Group.

"Their advice and commercial approach to a variety of projects has without doubt been an important part of the success of Reef today.

“I am confident that BRM’s new brand identity will continue to attract and retain clients who value the highest quality legal representation."

BRM is a full-service law firm that provides legal services for both businesses and individuals.