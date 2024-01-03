Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With 3 of its current trainee Solicitors due to qualify this month, leading regional law firm Banner Jones has welcomed six more colleagues from across its Chesterfield, Sheffield and Mansfield offices onto its Trainee Scheme.

Reflective of the firm’s ongoing commitment to investing in its staff, all of the candidates have completed their LPC and are now undertaking their Period of Recognised Training, following which they will be fully qualified solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the period of their training they will gain an understanding of several areas of law, spending a period of time in a contentious area of law, a non-contentious area of law and the Company’s compliance department.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Banner Jones’ Trainee Scheme, which is fully funded by the firm, aims to provide an opportunity for those with a desire and interest to learn new skills to further their careers, whilst also training to achieve a recognised legal qualification.

In addition to providing support to this cohort of trainees, the firm is also supporting Tim Barley in his Level 7 Solicitor Apprenticeship, Claudia Risorto, who joined Banner Jones in September, and is undertaking her Law Degree Apprenticeship, and various other members of staff to undertake CILEx and Licensed Conveyancing qualifications.

Commenting on the announcement Banner Jones’ CEO, Simon Wright, said: “We’re delighted to be training such a large number of colleagues to qualify as Solicitors, in addition to providing support to those undergoing various other qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important to us that all of our staff enjoy working for Banner Jones, and that they have every possible opportunity to further their careers during their time with us.

“Our trainees and apprentices are an integral part of our future, and we wish them every success moving forward with their studies.”

Training Principal, Katie Ash, added: “With recruitment so difficult at the moment, and having always sought to support our employees’ development and ambitions, the decision to extend our training programme to nurture even more of our own talent was a natural one.”