Leading HR & Employment business Precept welcomes new starter to the team

AN award-winning HR & Employment company has continued its growth by adding an experienced solicitor to its ranks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby-based Precept has welcomed the experienced Alex MacAskill as an Associate Employment Solicitor. She joins the four-strong legal team at the Mansfield Road based business, making it one of the biggest in the region.

Alex, who has previously worked for Smith Partnership, says that she is looking forward to a new challenge with Precept, who were recently named Small Business of the Year award at the East Midlands Business Masters Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I like the fact that Precept pride themselves on ‘doing law differently’,” she said. “Their advice is straight to the point, and they simplify even the most complex of situations.

Alex and Rob, from Precept.

“I have known and admired (director and co-owner) Rob Tice for several years, and I am looking forward to being given the opportunity to work directly with corporate clients, and to the fresh challenge that joining Precept brings.”

Precept, which offers employment law support, outsourced HR, training, online HR resources and defending Employment Tribunal claims for their clients, and is part of the Barron McCann group, has had a tremendous year of growth in which it has rebranded, won many new headline clients, won the Business Masters Small Business of the Year and has already promoted Philip Pearson-Batt to Senior Associate.

Director and co-owner Rob Tice said: “We have gone through a huge period of growth over the last 12 months at Precept and we are delighted to welcome Alex to the team; we are now one of the largest HR & Employment Law team in the East Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She offers a wealth of experience and fits our ‘fresh and accessible’ approach perfectly; to do things differently with a no-nonsense attitude, and to continue to build meaningful relationships with clients and our community.”

Precept have received acclaim for their engaging and useful monthly online training sessions for SMEs, covering relevant, new areas of the law, to give their delegates those useful “nuggets” of information.