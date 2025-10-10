Leading European manufacturer to open Derbyshire factory, creating 100 jobs

Fassa Bortolo, one of Europe’s leading building materials manufacturers, has announced plans to open a new state-of-the-art factory in Derbyshire.

Headquartered in Italy, Fassa Bortolo is an historic brand in the building sector that has become established internationally as the company that introduced and popularised pre-mix renders and plasters.

The expanding Fassa Group now has 21 production plants and 9 commercial branches globally, employing around 1,900 people.

Its latest site will be at New Stanton Park near Ilkeston,where around 100 skilled jobs will be created to support the production of approximately 300,000 tonnes a year of technical and traditional pre-mix plasters and renders.

The site used to be home to the giant Stanton Ironworks, which finally closed in 2007.

The state-of-the-art production facilities at New Stanton Park will also include a 30,000 sq ft office building and Fassa Academy training space, with the factory supported by a further 140,000 sq ft of warehousing for supply chain distribution.

Company President Bortolo Fassa said: “We are extremely pleased to announce our new headquarters in the East Midlands. This investment in New Stanton Park is a strategic choice, dictated by growing demand for our high-quality solutions across the UK and our strong belief in the continued growth of the UK construction market.

“By expanding our specific product lines, we aim to bring our expertise closer to our customers and significantly strengthen our distribution network.”

The new factory will employ significant numbers of skilled people working in production, engineering, logistics, quality control and administrative roles. Fassa Bortolo says it will strive to recruit local talent with expertise in advanced manufacturing processes and sustainable building materials and supply chain management.

New Stanton Park is being redeveloped by Verdant Regeneration, which has invested millions in clearing the former industrial site, which covers more than 220 acres and is capable of supporting 2.2 milllion sq ft of space and up to 4,000 jobs.

David Ward, of Verdant, said: “Fassa Bortolo is an historic name in the construction materials industry and its decision to invest here at New Stanton Park speaks volumes about its status as one of the best locations for manufacturing.

“We look forward to working with the Fassa team as their proposals develop and to seeing manufacturing return to an historic industrial location.” Fassa’s Bortolo’s announcement has been welcomed by the elected Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward. She said: “I have major ambitions to grow the East Midlands economy and deliver opportunities for people across the region.

“Fassa Bortolo’s decision to choose Derbyshire as the home of its UK manufacturing operations again demonstrates why we’re becoming the first choice for business expansion.

"They’re a prestigious name in construction materials and it’s good to see them creating high-quality jobs at a major strategic site that is part of our East Midlands Investment Prospectus.”

The investment is also being supported by Erewash Borough Council. Its leader, Cllr James Dawson, said: “Many people in Erewash will remember New Stanton Park as the former site of Stanton Ironworks, which employed thousands of people at its height.

"It is our goal to help secure more investment and jobs for people and Fassa Bortolo’s announcement marks a new beginning for the site as an industrial destination.”

Adam Thompson, the MP for Erewash, added: “As the Old Stanton Ironworks site is resurrected as New Stanton Park, this major investment from Fassa Bortolo is an enormously important milestone. It’s proper industry, and good local manufacturing jobs, being brought home to Ilkeston - I’m incredibly excited.

“I’ve been pushing hard here in Derbyshire and down in Parliament to bring this project to fruition. Fassa Bortolo’s announcement is a massive vote of confidence in our local economy – and I’ll keep pressing for more investment in and more jobs for people in Erewash.”