Leading East Midlands care group celebrates 20 years of care and community

A East Midlands based care group is celebrating a major milestone, 20 years since acquiring its first home, having provided outstanding care and a place to call home for thousands of people in the community ever since.

Church Farm Care was founded by Lucy and Patrick Atkinson in 2005, growing from a single site into a thriving business with five homes across the region - Church Farm at Cotgrave, Field House, Skylarks, Rusticus and most recently, Wren Hall. And, based on their success, the team now has plans underway to develop a sixth site which will be the group’s first new-build project.

Church Farm at Cotgrave was where it all began, with many of the original team still part of the home today. Already working at Church Farm 20 years ago - and still actively involved across the group - was Maria Atkinson, Patrick’s sister and current deputy manager at Skylarks, and her husband John Spollin who was the home’s first manager.

Other longstanding team members include: Anne Benke, Head Chef at Cotgrave, who’s celebrating 28 years, Jane Hernandez, now House Leader at Rusticus who has been with Church Farm Care for 24 years, Cassie Qevani, who started at Cotgrave aged 15 and is now House Leader at the same home, Janet Maiella, who has been working as a nurse at Cotgrave for nearly 40 years, and Wynne Williams who has been working for Church Farm as a nurse for over 36 years. And at Field House, Debbie Croucher has worked at the home since Lucy’s parents owned it, a connection going back over 40 years.

Patrick and Lucy Atkinson, founders of Church Farm Care

Over the last two decades, Church Farm Care has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality, person-centred care, particularly for people living with dementia. From the outset, the group adopted the Butterfly Approach, moving away from traditional care models to create more engaging, responsive and home-like environments.

Strong links with the wider community has - and remains - an important part of the ethos of Church Farm Care, with all homes regularly welcoming schools, local groups and performers through their doors. The trust established amongst healthcare professionals is also clear, with GPs and social workers regularly choosing to place their own relatives in Church Farm homes.

Since conception, the group’s efforts have been widely recognised, including winning the sought after titles of Care Home of the Year at the National Care Awards in 2021. But for the team, it’s the real-life impact that matters most. One standout example is of a woman who had moved between eight different homes before arriving at a Church Farm Care home. Every morning at the previous homes, she would pack a bag and wait by the door. At Church Farm, she never did.

“She didn’t speak much,” said Lucy, co-founder and director of Church Farm Care. “But her daughter told us that her not packing her bags each day said everything. That kind of trust, comfort and sense of belonging is what we’re here to provide - and those are the moments that truly define our work.

Church Farm - Skylarks

“This anniversary is a chance to celebrate our team, our growth and the families who’ve trusted us with their care. We’re proud of how far we’ve come - from buying our first home to now employing 480 members of staff and 68 nurses, each of whom contribute so much to our family members’ lives and make a true difference every day. Our focus for the future is to continue providing the best care and building on our reputation at Church Farm Care.”

Patrick Atkinson, co-founder and director, added: “Our success has come from consistency, strong values and a great team. The loyalty of our staff speaks volumes and we’re proud to have grown while staying true to our principles.”

The group looks ahead to its next phase of development with a clear commitment to quality, innovation and community-led care.

For more information about Church Farm Care Group visit www.churchfarmcare.co.uk.