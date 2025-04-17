Leading Derby tech firm powers up business helping thousands of people across the UK live in warmer, greener homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire business is helping keep thousands of people across the country warmer in their homes – and cut bills – after being powered up by a leading tech company.

Joe Miller, who runs Enable Services and Home Surveying, said partnering up with leading Derby tech firm L.E.A.D. IT Services has meant it has been able to rapidly scale up to support around 15,000 people a year in reducing energy bills, warming their homes, and cutting carbon emissions at the same time.

Enable Services has grown from zero employees to 25 in just three years and the group is forecast to turn over £3.2million in 2025.

The business is helping improve the UK’s housing stock, supporting organisations, councils and individual home-owners to slash bills and stay warm by conducting retrofitting and surveying services to identify fixable issues and point householders in the direction of grant funding for specific projects such as insulation.

The business helps home-owners and landlords improve the all-important EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) for their home and its work is also helping the UK towards its ambitious Net Zero targets which form part of the world’s fight to mitigate the effects of climate change. Household energy use is the single largest contributor to the UK’s CO2 emissions.

Joe said L.E.A.D. IT had been an invaluable support in helping Enable get off the blocks by leasing out equipment such as iPads which would otherwise have been a significant capital outlay for a fledgling business.

L.E.A.D. IT has also streamlined the company’s IT structure, helping it to maximise efficiency and reach thousands more households.

Joe said: “L.E.A.D. IT has been absolutely invaluable in setting up our business, looking after all our IT infrastructure. They have made sure all our systems work effectively. We started off as a business with no cash and the leasing scheme offered by L.E.A.D. IT which provided us with kit such as iPads has allowed us to grow rapidly from zero to 25 staff in three years.

“For a business that is in a growth period, not having to fund technical kit by forking out a lump sum is invaluable.

“Before L.E.A.D. IT’s involvement we were operating off much less efficient systems. Lee Jepson and the team have integrated our business on to one platform which gives us far greater efficiency so we can in turn focus on our work helping keep the country’s homes warmer and greener.

“In this country we have the leakiest houses in the whole of Europe. We have 30,000 children admitted to hospital every year with respiratory issues. That should be enough for people to care about the state of our country’s housing stock.

“We’re now reaching 15,000 homes in England and Wales and we would have taken so much longer to get there without the help of L.E.A.D. IT.

“L.E.A.D. IT is brilliant. They are on time, every time. They are nice people and they will help you in your hour of need. They couldn’t be prouder of our success and we are very grateful to them for their ongoing support.”

L.E.A.D. IT is also helping Enable Services to franchise by kitting out hundreds of surveyors with the tech needed to run their own business.

Lee Jepson, founder and director of L.E.A.D. IT, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Joe and Enable Services. We have brought a lot of lessons from our work with schools to bear on this business and it’s great to see it working so well.

“IT is often hidden in the background of a successful business but there’s no doubt that without a fully integrated, streamlined and planned IT infrastructure, many companies would not succeed. It’s vital to the successful running of a business and we are very proud to be working with a company that is doing such good things to improve the UK’s housing stock and help people in need live in homes that are not just warmer but also greener. We are committed to helping businesses whose values align with ours and Enable Services’ rapid growth has been wonderful to see.”