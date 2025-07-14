Leading Derby schools tech firm sees explosion in demand for 3D printing in primaries

A leading Derby tech firm supporting more than 200 schools and academy trusts with their IT has seen an explosion in demand for 3D printing at primary level.

Pride Park based L.E.A.D. IT Services is getting increasing numbers of inquiries every day from primary schools keen for young pupils to try out the wonders of 3D printers.

3D printers create physical objects from digital designs and are used in a wide range of engineering settings from the military to medicine - as well being the latest ‘must have’ device for home hobbyists.

The company offers schools using its services the chance to borrow a 3D printer as well as benefit from specially delivered sessions from one of its technicians, helping children enjoy the magic of seeing their own design materialise before their very eyes.

Pupils at Cherry Tree Hill Primary School in Derby enjoying their 3D printing session

Dan Houghton, a senior IT technician at L.E.A.D. IT Services – who is passionate about the benefits of 3D printing – said he had never seen such high demand.

He said: “We offer 3D printing as an extra bonus for schools, part of our extra-curricular service. Rather than just offer technical support, we are passionate about trying to use our skills to enhance the curriculum too.

“We have got a range of equipment that schools can borrow, before making the decision to purchase. By allowing them the opportunity to use the equipment, it helps them decide whether to invest or not.”

Dan has been using his expertise to help schools using software such as Tinkercad to help primary school pupils create a design that can then be made into reality with a 3D printer – literally helping a child bring their vision for the perfect toy to life.

Dan Houghton demonstrates the wonders of 3D printing

Elissa Lamb, a teacher at Cherry Tree Hill Primary School in Derby, said children had “absolutely loved” the 3D printing sessions provided through L.E.A.D. IT Services.

Year 5 children at the school spent time designing a rainforest animal on a computer with L.E.A.D. IT Services coming on board to demonstrate how to use a 3D printer as well as print out the three best designs.

Elissa said: “The children absolutely loved it. They had never seen anything like it before. They were really interested in seeing the different layers and plastics that can be used to create a model. It’s easy for children to see how printing something 3D links to careers and business. Seeing their designs printed out makes it real for them. It’s not just something on a computer. It’s something they can hold in their hand, something they designed. That’s really powerful.

“Offering children 3D printing is not something we could have done if it wasn’t for L.E.A.D. IT Services as we don’t have access to a 3D printer.”

Another school to have benefited from L.E.A.D. IT’s 3D printing session with Dan was Uplands Junior L.E.A.D. Academy in Leicester.

Tanzina Choudhury, a teacher at the school, said the session had been “exciting and inspiring”.

She said: “Dan captivated the children by demonstrating how their digital designs in Tinkercad could be transformed into real objects using a 3D printer.

“During his visit, Dan introduced key technical vocabulary and explained the fascinating process behind 3D printing in a clear and engaging way. The highlight of the session was a live demonstration, where the children watched in awe as a 3D printer brought their designs to life.

“To make the experience even more memorable, Dan selected two pupils from each class to receive special 3D-printed prizes—printed right in front of their eyes!

“It was a truly amazing session that sparked excitement and curiosity in both Computing and Design Technology. A big thank you to Dan for making learning so interactive and inspiring!”

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, has become a key engineering technology, helping companies create lightweight prototypes of their designs along with a range of other applications.

Dan said: “We are seeing more and more people asking for 3D printing services from us every day. Some schools we work with have gone on to buy their own printer after having us to show how they work.

“For schools, it’s an introduction into the physical design and manufacture process. Normally it would be something that’s taught in primary schools but they wouldn’t get to see anything printed.

“The benefits to the children are being able to see an introduction in how 3D printing works at an early stage in their education. It’s useful for them to see that their initial design may not work and try to understand why.

“It’s an emerging technology, I think schools are always trying to look at ways to get children using 3D printing.

“You can literally see something being printed in front of you from nothing. I think the children find it really enjoyable. They go from being able to see something digitally on the screen to seeing something physically in real life.”