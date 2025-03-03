Leading Derby IT education provider starts Cosy new partnership

John Hithersay from L.E.A.D. IT with Peter Ellse, CEO of Cosy Direct

A leading Derby education IT company has started up a “Cosy” new partnership with a multi-million-pound sustainable playground furniture and equipment business.

Derby-based L.E.A.D. IT services, which provides tech support to nearly 250 schools and trusts across the UK, is expanding its remit to work with businesses and has signed up Cosy Direct.

Cosy Direct, based on the Derbyshire and Staffordshire borders, supplies sustainable nursery and educational equipment and furniture across the world.

L.E.A.D. IT’s technicians are providing the company with additional helpdesk, networking and cyber security capabilities, supporting its expansion plans and activity in new markets.

The L.E.A.D. IT team at Derby Kids' Camp

Peter Ellse, founder and chief executive officer of Cosy Direct, said he was delighted to be working with L.E.A.D. IT, saying its values were closely aligned with those of Cosy.

Peter said: “L.E.A.D. IT has really helped us expand our capabilities with their specialist experience.

“They are such nice people and share the passion for supporting children’s education that we all have at Cosy.”

A team from L.E.A.D. IT volunteered to help set up and run last year’s Derby Kids’ Camp, a charity of which Peter is a patron.

The camp has been going for more than 50 years and provides a week’s holiday under canvas for children from the county who are nominated because they need a break. Children can be invited to the camp for a range of reasons including family financial difficulties, undergoing bereavement, being part of a single parent family in need of respite, or taking on the responsibility of being a young carer.

L.E.A.D. IT founder and director Lee Jepson, as well as taking part in the volunteering week at Derby Kids’ Camp, has also recently joined the charity as its latest trustee.

This year Cosy – which donates 10 per cent of its profits to charity through Cosy Foundation – is organising the Cosy Bike & Hike, involving a the 100-mile SkegVegas100 bike ride from Derby to Skegness plus a 20 mile walk to Ashbourne to raise money for Derby Kids’ Camp and the cost-hit Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre. Last year’s bike ride raised more than £50,000 which was split between the two charities.

The holiday centre is a charity that has been going since 1891 and provides free seaside stays to children who are nominated because they might not get another chance to enjoy a holiday.

Both Peter and Lee took on last year’s ride, pedalling all the way to Skegness alongside around 70 other cyclists to raise the huge total.

Lee said: “It’s brilliant to work with Peter and the team at Cosy Direct. Both our businesses are keen to do all we can to help children have the best access to educational facilities in their early years, as we know that is what will give the up-and-coming generations the best chance in their lives.

“We are delighted to help provide our IT and networking support to the team and Cosy and enable them to increase their own capabilities through our services.”

Applications to volunteer at Derby Kids’ Camp are open once again this year. There are opportunities to help set up the camp as well as provide support during one of the weeks it is open. See www.derbykidscamp.co.uk for more information. See www.cosybikeandhike.com/ to sign up to the SkegVegas100 bike ride or Amble to Ashbourne.