Leading Derby IT company powering up hundreds of UK schools expands team to meet rising demand

A Derby IT company powering up more than 200 schools and academy trusts across the UK with the latest educational technology has expanded its team to meet rising demand.

L.E.A.D. IT Services, which provides technical support and equipment within the education and business sectors, took on eight new schools in one month alone and is growing its workforce to meet the ever-increasing need.

Three new full-time members of staff bring L.E.A.D. IT’s total number of employees to 64, and the company’s directors are continuing to recruit as the company carries on growing.

Ben Bolton is the company’s latest employee after being appointed as a field technician.

Katie Hindmarch, Ben Bolton and Sarah Thompson from L.E.A.D. IT Services

This is Ben’s first full time role and he joins L.E.A.D. IT after completing an apprenticeship as a helpdesk technician, having achieved A-levels in history, art & design and computing science at Aldecar High School.

Ben said he benefited from undertaking an apprenticeship rather than continuing his studies at university, saying the practical way of learning suited his personality and skills.

He said he was delighted to have joined L.E.A.D. IT and was enjoying his new role.

“I’m looking forward to working in a bigger company,” he said. “I’m really enjoying it so far. I like going out to different sites that we work with, and seeing different issues every day. I like helping people with what they are struggling with. I’ve always liked seeing how computers work and fixing them.”

Sarah Thompson is also one of L.E.A.D. IT’s latest recruits having joined full time as a digital marketing officer.

Like Ben, she also undertook an apprenticeship having realised university education was not for her.

“The job is demanding but it’s very rewarding,” she said. “I get to hone my marketing skills, talk to people and make the role my own as it’s a new area for L.E.A.D. IT. I’m very glad I chose this route and I love working here.”

The latest of L.E.A.D. IT’s newest members of staff is Katie Hindmarch, who has been appointed the company’s office administrator.

This is also 19-year-old Katie’s first full time job after she completed her secondary education at college.

“I love it here,” she said. “It’s such a great company to work in. Everyone here is so lovely. I wake up and enjoy coming to work, and I’m looking forward to growing my responsibilities.”

L.E.A.D. IT’s work with schools includes full IT helpdesk support, plus provision and installation of equipment such as the latest “Smartboards”. A far cry from the traditional teacher’s blackboard, ‘Smartboards’ feature state-of-the-art technology allowing teachers to save lessons into the board’s internal system every week without having to print out worksheets, and give pupils the opportunity to scan QR codes to get homework.

Sophie Jepson, Resource and Project Manager at L.E.A.D. IT, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our team and offering employment in Derby as we continue to grow. We’re very proud to be working with two out of every three Derby schools and many more across the wider Midlands region and the UK.

"We are passionate about offering our schools and businesses a great, personal service, supporting them with their IT requirements and ensuring that they have all they need to succeed. It’s no secret that technological knowledge and skills are only going to become more important as the 21st century goes on, and at L.E.A.D.

"IT we are all about demystifying the technology and providing a friendly, reliable service that underpins the hundreds of schools and businesses that we work with.

“A warm welcome to Ben, Sarah and Katie who have already impressed us with their commitment and drive to succeed. We hope they enjoy being part of the growing L.E.A.D. IT family!”