LBF 2024 proudly unveils key sponsors

In 2024, Leicester Business Festival (LBF) celebrates ten-years since it began. The festival has become one of the most anticipated B2B events on the East Midlands business scene. Now preparations are ramping up which includes well-known businesses stepping up to sponsor.

Esteemed companies and organisations such as East Midlands Chamber, University of Leicester, Everards of Leicestershire, The Sir Thomas White Loan Charity, Leicester Hospitals Charity, and TheMusicLicence, by PPL PRS Ltd have officially committed to supporting the festival's success by becoming key partners.

"Sponsoring Leicester Business Festival 2024 is a genuine commitment towards enhancing the wider business community.” Richard Osborn, Chair and a Director of the LBF Community Interest Company (CIC) and Regional Director of Excello Law, explains, “Sponsors are not just backers; they enable the festival to happen with a real impact. As well as gaining exposure for their own business their sponsorship helps to establish a bigger, better, and stronger collaborative force within the wider business network.”

The festival's decade-long legacy has spearheaded 938 events that have captivated over 43,000 attendees and reached an astounding audience of around 440,000,000 through strategic marketing efforts. In 2023, Leicester Business Festival also exemplified its power as nearly £20,000 was raised for Leicester Hospitals Charity.

East Midlands Chamber Chief Executive Scott Knowles said: “I very much look forward to supporting Leicester Business Festival once again. Our partnership is long-standing and year after year the festival has given us the opportunity to champion the economic vitality of Leicestershire. The festival is an effective platform to share knowledge, ideas and for businesses to learn from each other and network.

“East Midlands Chamber is a leading advocate of the business community across Leicestershire so it’s always beneficial being able to engage with many businesses of different sizes and industries at the festival. The timing couldn’t be better this year, as the Chamber’s Leicestershire Business Awards take place on 8th November when the limelight will be on the outstanding achievements of the county’s businesses.”

The businesses who support LBF play a pivotal part in ensuring the festival addresses the needs and interests of the business community as well as contributing to the high-quality set of events within the festival programme.

There are still valuable sponsorship opportunities available with more businesses getting on board regularly in the run-up to the festival. Options can be discussed with the LBF team on 0116 464 5995, or email [email protected]

The festival is happening from 4-15 November and will include around 80 events run by businesses across the region and includes seminars, expert panel discussions and workshops - most of which will be free for people to attend. The tenth anniversary programme is already shaping up with new, exciting and fresh events being submitted and arranged.