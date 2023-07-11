News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Landa Associates and OMEETO join forces to let more than 11,000 sq ft at Derbyshire industrial park

Landa Associates and OMEETO have completed a rapid hat-trick of lettings totalling over 11,000 sq ft at Solomon Park industrial estate in Ilkeston.
By Ian EvansContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST- 2 min read

Having won the brief to market four prime units on behalf of Heritage Properties, Sunny Landa and joint agent Chris Wright acted swiftly to bring a trio of firms to the Ilkeston site. Exhibition specialists Graft Events Ltd have taken 5,795 sq ft of superbly-appointed commercial space at the estate, complete with two ground floor and three first floor offices.

Meanwhile, e-commerce prep centre Craner & Kirkman Ltd and aerospace engineering company Total Engineering Asset Management Ltd have agreed to lease 2,777 sq ft units featuring mezzanine floors set above office accommodation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Landa Associates and OMEETO let the units just a few weeks after receiving the instruction from Heritage Properties, achieving a rent of £8.00 per sq ft for their landlord client – a rate rarely achieved for units of similar age and construction.

Sunny Landa and Chris Wright. Photo: Landa AssociatesSunny Landa and Chris Wright. Photo: Landa Associates
Sunny Landa and Chris Wright. Photo: Landa Associates
Most Popular

Sunny Landa, director of Landa Associates, said: “It was a pleasure to complete these deals on behalf of our longstanding client Heritage Properties. I am extremely pleased with how quickly Chris and I were able to complete each transaction and I’m especially delighted with the quality of the terms we secured for the client. The rent we achieved is superb for this type and vintage of property.

“Graft Events, Craner & Kirkman and Total Engineering are all fantastic local businesses and I wish them every success in their new homes.”

OMEETO director Chris Wright, said: “We had healthy levels of competitive interest. Working jointly with Sunny we were able to see these lettings concluded and keys handed over within three months of coming to market.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clive Stevenson of Heritage Properties added: “Once again I’m delighted with the results achieved by Sunny and Chris in leasing our industrial units at Solomon Park. From initial instruction through to lease completion it’s always a pleasure doing business with these two consummate professionals.”

Related topics:Sunny LandaIlkestonDerbyshire