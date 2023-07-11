Landa Associates and OMEETO join forces to let more than 11,000 sq ft at Derbyshire industrial park

Having won the brief to market four prime units on behalf of Heritage Properties, Sunny Landa and joint agent Chris Wright acted swiftly to bring a trio of firms to the Ilkeston site. Exhibition specialists Graft Events Ltd have taken 5,795 sq ft of superbly-appointed commercial space at the estate, complete with two ground floor and three first floor offices.

Meanwhile, e-commerce prep centre Craner & Kirkman Ltd and aerospace engineering company Total Engineering Asset Management Ltd have agreed to lease 2,777 sq ft units featuring mezzanine floors set above office accommodation.

Landa Associates and OMEETO let the units just a few weeks after receiving the instruction from Heritage Properties, achieving a rent of £8.00 per sq ft for their landlord client – a rate rarely achieved for units of similar age and construction.

Sunny Landa and Chris Wright. Photo: Landa Associates

Sunny Landa, director of Landa Associates, said: “It was a pleasure to complete these deals on behalf of our longstanding client Heritage Properties. I am extremely pleased with how quickly Chris and I were able to complete each transaction and I’m especially delighted with the quality of the terms we secured for the client. The rent we achieved is superb for this type and vintage of property.

“Graft Events, Craner & Kirkman and Total Engineering are all fantastic local businesses and I wish them every success in their new homes.”

OMEETO director Chris Wright, said: “We had healthy levels of competitive interest. Working jointly with Sunny we were able to see these lettings concluded and keys handed over within three months of coming to market.”

