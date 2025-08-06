Lagan Indian Tapas opens flagship restaurant

With seating expanded from 230 to 400, including 150 outdoors, the restaurant is designed to embrace the beauty of its natural surroundings.

A brand-new dining destination is officially opening its doors in Derbyshire this month after undergoing a dramatic transformation - unveiling a bold fusion of contemporary Indian cuisine and tapas-style dining in a stunning waterside setting.

Situated in Findern, on the banks of the Trent and Mersey Canal, the newly reimagined restaurant and bar has been undergoing a £500,000 refurbishment to become the third branch of Lagan Indian Tapas - a modern concept known for its shareable small plates, vibrant flavours and relaxed social atmosphere.

The space has been transformed into a stylish indoor-outdoor venue, complete with a pergola, a feature water installation, a sleek outdoor cocktail bar and a waterside terrace.

The terrace area will also be covered in glass so that customers are comfortable in an all-weather proof extension all year round. A side extension will also be renovated to increase dog friendly seating and the toilets and kitchen areas will also be expanded.

Now employing 26 people, the venue offers an exciting menu of Indian-inspired small plates, cocktails and weekly outdoor barbecues, paired with live entertainment in the warmer months.

The new Lagan Indian Tapas in Findern joins two sister branches in Nottingham and Beeston. The brand is known for bringing a fresh, contemporary take on Indian dining, using the tapas format to showcase regional dishes in a way that’s perfect for social eating.

“This space has been completely reimagined,” said Suraj. “We’ve created somewhere people can drop in for a drink, try a few plates to share with friends, or enjoy a full meal in a laid-back atmosphere.

“We have built an outdoor cocktail bar which has nine draft beers and a mixologist who can create a fabulous array of cocktails. We have added in a lot of outside seating and the next stage is to cover the decking area so that people can still sit outside and watch the boats going past whatever the weather.

“We’ll have live music every Friday evening and eventually we plan an outdoor kitchen – we are maximising our stunning location in every way possible.”

The site was most recently home to Nadee restaurant, but long-time locals may remember it as a pub that operated under several names over the years - including The Greyhound, The Dog Inn and The Canal Turn.

Although the children’s sandpit and play area still remain as a nod to the site's past, the restaurant now offers a distinctly Mediterranean-inspired atmosphere, with a fusion of Indian and European food.

Raman Pathak, who grew up in Chaddesden and attended Lees Brook School, said: “We want to change the way people think about Indian food. The concept of tapas - ordering multiple small plates and sharing as a group - is deeply rooted in Indian culture.

“We’re bringing that spirit to life here, with everything from light nibbles to full meals and during the day the menu is much more Mediterranean as well.

A pre-launch party with two free drinks and canapes is being held at Lagan on August 10, between 3pm and 9pm. Anyone is welcome to attend and tickets are available by registering on the website.

The official grand opening will be held on August 17 between 3pm and 9pm. Tickets cost £20 which includes a set menu.

To book your place at either event visit the Lagan website.