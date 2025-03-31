King’s Highway pub in Derby to undergo major transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pub closed its doors on Monday, 31st March and will reopen with a brand-new look on 25th April

Following a significant £325k investment to revitalise the popular pub, The King’s Highway will feature two distinct areas: a lively locals' bar and a cosy family lounge, separated by a central partition.

This design ensures that everyone can enjoy their favourite activities under one roof, whether it’s socialising with friends, enjoying a family meal, or celebrating a special occasion.

Sports fans can cheer on their favourite teams with 4K screens showing Sky Sports and TNT, while guests take advantage of tempting offers like ‘Prosecco Fridays’ (a bottle for £14.99) or ‘Pie Mondays’ (a pie and drink for £13.25).

Conveniently located near Kingsway Retail Park, The King’s Highway is the perfect spot for a drink or meal before or after shopping with family and friends. The pub will continue to serve its classic favourites, including the Katsu Chicken Burger, Beef Lasagne, and Fish & Chips, with options for both adults and children.

The pub also serves as a hotel, which will remain open whilst the pub’s refurbishment takes place.

Steve Richards, General Manager, said: “The refurbishment will create the perfect space for our community to come together and enjoy great food, drinks, and company, no matter the occasion. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and show off the exciting changes. Whether you’re here for a pint, a family meal, or a special celebration, The King’s Highway will be the ideal place to spend time with those closest to you.”

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s venues offer a wide range of environments, from traditional locals to family-friendly pubs, ensuring there’s a spot for everyone to enjoy a good time.