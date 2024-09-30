Kieran graduates from management trainee programme to take on leader role at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Kieran James was a regular visitor to Gulliver’s Kingdom as a young lad of two, he never thought he would one day be forging a career at the popular theme park.

But after embarking last year on the renowned management trainee programme run by Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, that’s just what Kieran is about to do, having been appointed Rides Supervisor at Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath.

Kieran, 21, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, was one of four graduates from the class of 2023 across Gulliver’s four theme parks.

Now in its ninth year, the annual programme offers trainees opportunities and experience across different areas of the business on a series of placements, a commitment Gulliver’s continues to make to invest in its people and the future of the hospitality industry.

Kieran said: “I visited Gulliver’s Kingdom with my family from the age of two and always had a fantastic time. We would often visit three a year because I loved it that much! To now be a leader at Gulliver’s Kingdom is incredible. This past year has been amazing, learning a range of new skills and meeting so many new people. I’ve had the opportunity to work on some departments that I’d never thought about doing, challenging myself to go above and beyond in every job given to me, and to spreading the magic with the guests that visit our parks.

“Gulliver’s has such a special place in my heart, growing up around the business, and I’m so happy that all the magical memories I made here, I can now help other families create their own. To anyone who’s thinking about looking at developing their career, I would recommend looking at the trainee management scheme offered by Gulliver’s. It’s a great way to kickstart your career.”

During the programme, Kieran had to manage his own bespoke projects, receiving mentoring from senior Gulliver's staff and being provided with access to external development coaches and experts.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Kieran as a leader within our team. He worked extremely hard over the last 12 months and showed real commitment to the training programme. He should be proud of what he has achieved, and we all look forward to seeing how he develops in his new role and what fresh ideas and perspective he can bring to the theme park.

“We have had some excellent leaders come through the programme since 2015 and it is an aspect of the business that we are keen to develop further. We have recently welcomed our class of 2024 trainees, who will work across our four parks for the next 12 months. If you believe you have what it takes to become a Gulliver’s leader, we would love to hear from you.”