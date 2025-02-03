Kids’ Village gets major boost from McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet for 2025

McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet announces Kids’ Village as its 2025 Charity Partner of the Year. Centre launches charity static bike ride challenge, cycling 4,300 miles to raise vital funds.

McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet has selected Kids’ Village as its 2025 Charity Partner, building on the success of its 2024 fundraising campaign for local charities. Kids’ Village is the UK’s first holiday village dedicated to providing magical escapes for children with critical illnesses and their families. This exciting partnership marks a significant milestone as McArthurGlen's first dual-centre collaboration, joining forces with McArthurGlen West Midlands to make an even greater impact across the region.

Kids’ Village offers a unique and vital service, creating a haven where children and families can escape the pressures of illness and create cherished memories. Founded by the Fletcher family after their own experience with childhood cancer, Kids’ Village understands the profound impact a relaxing and supportive environment can have on families facing these challenges. Amongst investors in the Centre is the Richardson family business, whose international investment business is still headquartered in the West Midlands, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local initiatives like Kids' Village. Currently fundraising to build the village, they envision a space in nature where families can rest, have fun, and be looked after, offering free breaks to those who have navigated exhausting days in hospital. Learn more about the Kids’ Village here.

“Partnering with Kids’ Village is a tremendous opportunity for us to make a positive impact in our community,” said Paul Sutton, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet “We’re deeply impressed by their mission, and we’re committed to helping them provide unforgettable experiences for children facing incredibly challenging circumstances. We believe this partnership will be truly special, particularly as we are sharing it with McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in our first ever joint charity partner.”

Katrina Cooke, CEO of Kids’ Village, said “We are thrilled to have been selected as the 2025 charity partner for McArthurGlen at their East Midlands and West Midlands designer outlets. Kids' Village is a unique holiday village being built exclusively for critically ill children and their families to enjoy a magical break, and we are conveniently located between both centres. A big thank you to the McArthurGlen centres for their support in fundraising for our capital build project, and in spreading awareness about our special project”

CHARITY STATIC BIKE RIDE | January 20th – March 2nd

What better way to kick off this inspiring partnership than with a cycling challenge? From January 20th to March 2nd, the team at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands will be racing to cycle the equivalent of the distance from Staffordshire to Florida, a staggering 4,300 miles between them! All to raise vital funds for Kids’ Village.

Want to get involved and pedal for a purpose? Visit Guest Services to participate in the “Charity Cycle to Florida” challenge or donate at designated points in the centre and online. Every penny helps Kids’ Village create unforgettable moments.