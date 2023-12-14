KH Hair Group managing director awarded acclaimed industry honour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darren Messias, was awarded a ‘Fellow with Distinction’ medal for his work to support the Fellowship, going above and beyond to contribute to its activities and promoting UK hairdressing as a whole. The accolade was announced at the Fellowship’s Annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony earlier this month which was held at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.
The occasion – the biggest and best independent networking and awards event in the industry - brought together over 400 guests to unite and celebrate the past year’s achievements and growth throughout UK hairdressing.
The Fellowship’s mission is to nurture and develop the future growth and success of the British hairdressing and barbering industry. Darren has been a member for almost 30 years, regularly taking part in stage work, masterclasses and tutoring, as well as securing opportunities for the KH Hair Creative and Colour Teams to showcase their work to peers across the UK.
Darren says he is incredibly honoured and humbled to be recognised for his support. “I have worked closely with the Fellowship for many years, both as an individual and as a company,” he says. “ I strongly believe that it does an outstanding job in showcasing the high level of talent and expertise we have in British hairdressing and in sharing that knowledge so it is accessible to all in our industry. This is why I’m so proud to be associated with such an iconic organisation.”
As managing director of KH Hair, Darren heads up one of the most established and best-known hairdressers in the UK, with a current portfolio of 21 salons and a barbers throughout the East Midlands. He joined the company, formerly named Keith Hall, as an apprentice 34 years ago and has worked his way from the salon floor to head office.
Darren is passionate about training and oversees the KH Hair Training Academy in Long Eaton, winner of a British Hairdressing Business Award in 2017. He is also creative director for the Group and leads the acclaimed Creative and Colour Teams, specially selected and highly skilled stylists and colourists who represent the brand internationally at photoshoots, on the catwalks, in the press and at industry shows.
Fellowship president, Robert Eaton, said: “I’d like to offer my congratulations to Darren on being awarded a Fellow with Distinction. Darren and the team within KH Hair have always and still continuously support the Fellowship throughout their region and the wider industry as a whole, both through business and creative works. Darren’s award is a testament to the work he has done and continues to do for the Fellowship and for the hairdressing industry as a whole.”