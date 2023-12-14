The managing director of KH Hair has been awarded a top industry honour by the Fellowship for British Hairdressing. The Group's portfolio includes salons in Ashbourne, Derby, Ilkeston and Ripley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Messias, was awarded a ‘Fellow with Distinction’ medal for his work to support the Fellowship, going above and beyond to contribute to its activities and promoting UK hairdressing as a whole. The accolade was announced at the Fellowship’s Annual Luncheon and Awards Ceremony earlier this month which was held at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

The occasion – the biggest and best independent networking and awards event in the industry - brought together over 400 guests to unite and celebrate the past year’s achievements and growth throughout UK hairdressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fellowship’s mission is to nurture and develop the future growth and success of the British hairdressing and barbering industry. Darren has been a member for almost 30 years, regularly taking part in stage work, masterclasses and tutoring, as well as securing opportunities for the KH Hair Creative and Colour Teams to showcase their work to peers across the UK.

Darren wearing his 'Fellow with Distinction' medal

Darren says he is incredibly honoured and humbled to be recognised for his support. “I have worked closely with the Fellowship for many years, both as an individual and as a company,” he says. “ I strongly believe that it does an outstanding job in showcasing the high level of talent and expertise we have in British hairdressing and in sharing that knowledge so it is accessible to all in our industry. This is why I’m so proud to be associated with such an iconic organisation.”

As managing director of KH Hair, Darren heads up one of the most established and best-known hairdressers in the UK, with a current portfolio of 21 salons and a barbers throughout the East Midlands. He joined the company, formerly named Keith Hall, as an apprentice 34 years ago and has worked his way from the salon floor to head office.

Darren is passionate about training and oversees the KH Hair Training Academy in Long Eaton, winner of a British Hairdressing Business Award in 2017. He is also creative director for the Group and leads the acclaimed Creative and Colour Teams, specially selected and highly skilled stylists and colourists who represent the brand internationally at photoshoots, on the catwalks, in the press and at industry shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad