Kerry is the latest to join growing team at Vibrant Accountancy

Kerry Morgan is the latest to join Vibrant Accountancy. The 43-year-old has previously worked for BB&J Commercial, Flint Bishop and Bates Weston and brings a wealth of experience with her.

Kerry says that the ‘caring ethos’ at Vibrant - which has clients across Derbyshire - is what attracted her to the role.

“It was clear from the moment I walked into the Vibrant office that they are a business with a caring ethos and that I’d be encouraged to be the very best that I can be in this job,” said Kerry.

“Vibrant Accountancy are passionate about what they do and owner Bev Wakefield is a brilliant leader; she has boundless energy that is infectious.

“I am absolutely delighted to be working for Vibrant Accountancy and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the role.”

Kerry’s appointment brings the number of employees at Vibrant Accountancy to ten.

Owner Bev Wakefield – recently shortlisted for two regional leadership awards - says that this is an exciting time for the business.

“We have grand plans for Vibrant Accountancy in 2024, and Kerry will play a key part in helping us to grow,” said Bev, “she complements the Vibrant team perfectly.”

Vibrant Accountancy has recently closed entries on its Community Growth programme; a unique initiative in which one local business, charity or not-for-profit organisation will be chosen to receive twelve-months’ support from the team.

Bev says that she has been ‘blown away’ by the entries from people wanting to make a positive impact in Derby and Derbyshire.

She said: “The Community Growth scheme is brand-new for us, and we’ve been overwhelmed with the calibre of applications that we have received.