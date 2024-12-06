Kegworth business donates £1,000 to Derby Food 4 Thought

Delivered donations at Derby Food 4 Thought

A charity supporting people in Derby who are experiencing food insecurity has received a £1,200 donation from a business in Kegworth.

Derby Food 4 Thought was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now become a longer-term solution combating the root causes of deprivation through food provision, support and advice.

The donation was made by the team at Amazon in Kegworth and will go towards supporting the charity’s 100-club. This specific initiative helps provides meals for children in need via referrals throughout the year based on need.

Paul Brookhouse from Derby Food 4 Thought said:

“On behalf of the team at Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance, we would like to say thank you to the Amazon team in Kegworth for this support. Donations like this help us to continue providing our service, which is a lifeline for many people in our community, especially children.”

Gary Norton, General Manager at Amazon in Kegworth, added:

“We’re pleased to support Derby Food 4 Thought with this donation. The charity is creating a positive, lasting impact on our community and we’re pleased to support its efforts.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.